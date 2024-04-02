Do AMD Ryzen 3D V-Cache CPUs Offer Gaming Gains For Entry-Level Graphics?

Exploring AMD 3D V-Cache's Impact On Game Performance With Mainstream GPUs





It's been nigh on nine months since Jeff Kampman from Intel's Graphics Technical Marketing team raised the question: does AMD's 3D V-Cache actually help that much if you're not running a top-end graphics card? Well, we've been busy and haven't had time until just recently to get the testing done, but now we have and can answer the question.





Baldur's Gate III 3D V-Cache Benchmarks









Final Fantasy XIV 3D V-Cache Benchmarks





Fortnite 3D V-Cache Benchmarks





Cyberpunk 2077 3D V-Cache Benchmarks





Elden Ring 3D V-Cache Benchmarks





F1 2023 3D V-Cache Benchmarks





Stellaris 3D V-Cache Benchmarks





3D V-Cache's Impact And Our Thoughts

Out of our seven games, we found about three and a half that clearly benefit from the extra L3 cache on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. This is a bit of a contrast against our review , where all of the games we tested saw a larger benefit. What's the difference? Well, we tested different games, for one thing, but the biggest difference is that we're using a wholly different class of GPU here.





AMD's 3D V-Cache is so-called because it is literally stacked on top of the CPU.



AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D 8-core 3D V-Cache Gaming CPU: $247 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8-core 3D V-Cache Gaming CPU: $310 at Amazon



AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core Socket AM4 CPU: $375 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-core 3D V-Cache Gaming CPU: $394 at Amazon

