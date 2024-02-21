CATEGORIES
home News

Exciting Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Trailer Finally Reveals A Release Date

by Zak KillianWednesday, February 21, 2024, 11:04 AM EDT
vs messmer
Rumor has it that FromSoftware didn't originally intend to release an expansion for its fantasy epic Elden Ring. However, since the game's explosive launch nearly two whole years ago, fans have eagerly awaited more content. There were some notable additions in patches, including PvP arenas and a couple of extra quests, but only a full expansion could sate the appetites of FromSoftware devotees.

duel

FromSoftware did finally promise an expansion for Elden Ring last year, a year after the game came out, but that was way back in last February. Now, a year to the day after that announcement, the company has finally revealed when we can expect the "Shadow of the Erdtree" add-on for its magnum opus. If you're in a hurry, here: it's coming June 21, 2024.

landofshadow
The Land of Shadow looks to be in even worse shape than the Lands Between.

At that time, fans will be able to pick up the DLC for $40, or if you somehow don't already own Elden Ring, you'll be able to grab the full game with the DLC for $80. There's also a "Premium Bundle" for the DLC that will run you an extra $10 and get you a digital art book and a copy of the original soundtrack for the DLC.

kick

As is usually the case with FromSoftware's add-ons, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will add a new region to the game where the expansion content will take place. It is know as the "Land of Shadow," and it features new enemies, additional dungeons, and of course, a heaping pile of new weapons and equipment.

preorder enticement

Naturally, there's also going to be a major expansion to the story. It seems to focus around Miquella, one of the Empyreans who doesn't actually appear in the original game. It might be easy to assume that the dark figure with the snake tail who appears in the trailer (and is clearly a powerful boss) is Miquella himself, but the pre-order enticement gives away that character's name: "Messmer the Impaler".


Of course, as we just noted, you don't have to wait until June to buy the expansion, or even buy the game with the expansion. You can head right over to Steam or your console storefront of choice and snag a preorder for Shadow of the Erdtree right now. Doing so will earn you an exclusive gesture that you can use to show the other Tarnished how much you love Elden Ring.
Tags:  Gaming, elden ring, fromsoftware, shadow of the erdtree
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment