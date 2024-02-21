Exciting Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree Trailer Finally Reveals A Release Date

Rumor has it that FromSoftware didn't originally intend to release an expansion for its fantasy epic Elden Ring. However, since the game's explosive launch nearly two whole years ago, fans have eagerly awaited more content. There were some notable additions in patches, including PvP arenas and a couple of extra quests, but only a full expansion could sate the appetites of FromSoftware devotees.





June 21, 2024. FromSoftware did finally promise an expansion for Elden Ring last year, a year after the game came out, but that was way back in last February. Now, a year to the day after that announcement, the company has finally revealed when we can expect the "Shadow of the Erdtree" add-on for its magnum opus. If you're in a hurry, here: it's coming





The Land of Shadow looks to be in even worse shape than the Lands Between.

At that time, fans will be able to pick up the DLC for $40, or if you somehow don't already own Elden Ring, you'll be able to grab the full game with the DLC for $80. There's also a "Premium Bundle" for the DLC that will run you an extra $10 and get you a digital art book and a copy of the original soundtrack for the DLC.





As is usually the case with FromSoftware's add-ons, the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will add a new region to the game where the expansion content will take place. It is know as the "Land of Shadow," and it features new enemies, additional dungeons, and of course, a heaping pile of new weapons and equipment.









Naturally, there's also going to be a major expansion to the story. It seems to focus around Miquella, one of the Empyreans who doesn't actually appear in the original game. It might be easy to assume that the dark figure with the snake tail who appears in the trailer (and is clearly a powerful boss ) is Miquella himself, but the pre-order enticement gives away that character's name: "Messmer the Impaler".







