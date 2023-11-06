Ryzen 8950X Zen 5 CPU Benchmark Scores Allegedly Break Cover And They're Really Good





Most of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8000 series processors will be based on the company's next-generation Zen 5 processor architecture , and that's a big deal because by all accounts, Zen 5 is going to be a major redesign of the Zen CPU core. Earlier leaks have put Zen 5 down for a 10-15% IPC increase, but the most recent leaks seem to indicate a much greater performance increase.

















Finally, he talks a bit about the Ryzen 9 8955HX, which is supposedly going to be based on AMD's "Strix Halo" , or as he calls it, "Sarlak". If you haven't read about it before, this CPU is supposedly going to be a chiplet-based processor with up to 16 Zen 5 CPU cores, a massive 40-CU RDNA 3.5 GPU, and a 256-bit memory bus. It won't fit on Socket AM5, but it could make some killer gaming laptops or possibly mini-PCs à la the Mac Mini.









Purported AMD x86 CPU core roadmap leaked by Moore's Law is Dead.

After delivering the benchmarks, RGT talked a bit about what he's heard concerning the Ryzen 8000 series CPUs as well as the Zen 5 processor cores. The previous 10-15% IPC expectation came from a CPU core design internal roadmap leaked by fellow YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead. Those numbers, according to RGT, were based on SPECint benchmarks, specifically, and Zen 5 is actually considerably faster in workloads that mix integer and floating-point math. That could be due to the increased dispatch width (from 6 to 8 instructions) on Zen 5.



