AMD Zen 5 And PCIe 6.0 Show Up In AIDA64 Benchmark, GPU-Z Updated Too





AIDA64 was just updated and adds a plethora of benchmarking support support for a number of current and upcoming CPUs, and GPUs. The most interesting update is preliminary benchmarking support for AMD’s upcoming Zen 5 desktop and server processors, which are set to be released sometime this year. GPU-Z also received an update adding support for several new chips, some of which include the all-new AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, RX 7700 XT, and Ryzen Z1 handheld gaming console CPU.



AMD has officially revealed much about Zen 5 at this point, but the latest rumors suggest that AMD’s mobile variant, codenamed Strix Point , will feature several noteworthy upgrades including the Zen 5 architecture (obviously), Zen 5c cores (efficiency cores), bigger caches, and an integrated RDNA 3.5 GPU. The most interesting update is the integration of a hybrid core configuration, consisting of larger performance cores and smaller, denser Zen 5c efficiency cores. There are several rumored models featuring hybrid and non-hybrid configurations, with core counts anywhere between four and 16 cores.

On the GPU side, PCIe 6 controller and device support have been added, along with support for MSI’s CoreLiquid AIOs. Benchmarking and monitoring support for several Nvidia, Intel and AMD GPUs have also been added including the AMD Radeon Pro W7500, Radeon Pro W7600, Radeon RX 7600M, Radeon RX 7700 XT, Radeon RX 7800 XT, Radeon RX 7900 GRE; Intel Xe, Xe Max; nVIDIA A800-SXM4-40GB, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, L40S, RTX 2000 Ada Generation Embedded, RTX 3500 Ada Generation Embedded, RTX 4000 Ada Generation, and RTX 5000 Ada Generation Embedded.





Radeon RX 7800 XT