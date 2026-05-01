Xbox Mode Arrives on Windows 11 PCs for Console-Style Gaming









For those of you who want to enable Xbox Mode once you have the requisite updates, the instructions are fortunately very simple. All you need to do is click Start, type Settings, select Gaming, and then toggle Xbox Mode.





Xbox Mode is enabled by default on Xbox Ally handhelds, but if you want to enable the setting on other handhelds, you'll need to follow the same instructions, though your screen will say "Choose home app" instead. You'll also have an option to "Enter Xbox mode on startup," which in our testing can sometimes boost 1% average and FPS lows but doesn't majorly impact overall FPS.