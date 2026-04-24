Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition With Discord Nitro Leaks Amid Microsoft Gaming Rebrand





As Xbox announced that "We Are Xbox" and teased numerous changes coming to the underdog console brand (including "more details" to be shared regarding a collaboration with Discord), a leak dropped revealing that Discord Nitro's $10 plan will now include the Starter tier of Xbox Game Pass. That tier includes unlimited access to 50+ catalog titles, Xbox Rewards, and 10 hours of cloud-streamed games per month.





Coming after the recent Xbox Game Pass price drop lowering Ultimate to $22.99 a month as well as the removal of day-one access to the blockbuster Call of Duty series, these moves to modify the value of Game Pass seem to have come surprisingly quickly after the leaked memo that we reported on April 14th.