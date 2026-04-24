Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition With Discord Nitro Leaks Amid Microsoft Gaming Rebrand
It isn't quite a full restoration to the Xbox Game Pass glory days considering that Game Pass Ultimate was $16.99 as recently as 2024 before being hiked to $29.99 and tweaked to $22.99 in the time since, but its current resting spot is a solid improvement. From Microsoft's perspective, it's likely that day-one access to an annual release series with numbers like Call of Duty's just wasn't profitable, and since Xbox doubles as the largest third-party publisher these days, that choice does matter. If you only play COD for a month or two each year with a new release (as many do), Game Pass Ultimate allowed you to get that far cheaper than actually buying the game, even at $29.99.
In any case, the leaks coming out from and around Microsoft Xbox are largely positive for the brand. Outside of leaks, the vision painted by the "We Are Xbox" blog post is largely positive and indicates a renewed drive to "Make Xbox the best place for developers and creators to build and grow." Other goals highlighted include expansion into China, fortifying Game Pass with "clear differentiation and sustainable economics," improving cloud gaming latency, and perhaps most importantly, "grow and extend an enduring portfolio of franchises players love." For fans of the myriad of beloved developers acquired by Xbox, delivering on that last point will make all the difference, even if you don't wind up playing the games on Helix.
Image Credit: Microsoft, @DiscordPreviews on X/Twitter