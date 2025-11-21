Microsoft Rolls Out Xbox Full Screen Experience To All Windows 11 Handhelds
For those who aren't familiar with the Xbox Full Screen Experience on Windows, it does serve as a controller-forward manner to navigate the operating system and play games, but it has some key limitations. In order to achieve its full functionality (no glitches, full performance), you have to (re)launch the system to go straight into FSE. Doing this prevents the desktop environment and normal startup programs from being loaded, which can save on some memory usage and marginally boost performance in RAM or VRAM-constrained (often both for a handheld) titles. The performance changes we documented in our benchmarks were fairly marginal with the exception of F1 24, which saw a massive gain in minimum frame rates thanks to the freed-up memory bandwidth.
Besides the stable rollout of Xbox FSE to non-Xbox PC handhelds, the Xbox Partner Preview for November 2025 largely showcases upcoming games coming to Xbox and PC platforms. Highlights include 007 First Light, a James Bond game from Hitman series developers IO Interactive, and Reanimal from Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios. Any larger-scale teases or announcements will have to wait until The Game Awards starts on December 11th.
Image Credit: Microsoft