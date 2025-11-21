Microsoft Rolls Out Xbox Full Screen Experience To All Windows 11 Handhelds

If you've been paying attention, though, you may notice that this feature was technically already available for other handhelds. While true, this required access to the Windows Insider Program and knowingly toggling the feature, whereas now the update will has dropped for all handhelds as a stable feature.





Others (outside of the handheld landscape) hoping to experiment with it will still need to opt into the Windows Insider Program manually, though, and the exact wording says "to more Windows 11 PC form factors," not to all Windows 11 PCs. Hopefully that doesn't mean Microsoft will be arbitrarily limiting the feature to just handhelds, HTPCs, and the like—it would be ideal if anyone who wants to plug in a controller and use Windows like this is allowed to. We shall see.

Image Credit: Microsoft