CATEGORIES
home News

Microsoft Rolls Out Xbox Full Screen Experience To All Windows 11 Handhelds

by Chris HarperFriday, November 21, 2025, 11:24 AM EDT
hero xbox fse now stable
During the recent Xbox Partner Preview, Microsoft announced several upcoming Xbox and PC games, but also highlighted that the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) would be rolling out to all PC gaming handhelds and eventually expanding to other Windows 11 PCs through the Windows Insider Program.

If you've been paying attention, though, you may notice that this feature was technically already available for other handhelds. While true, this required access to the Windows Insider Program and knowingly toggling the feature, whereas now the update will has dropped for all handhelds as a stable feature.

Others (outside of the handheld landscape) hoping to experiment with it will still need to opt into the Windows Insider Program manually, though, and the exact wording says "to more Windows 11 PC form factors," not to all Windows 11 PCs. Hopefully that doesn't mean Microsoft will be arbitrarily limiting the feature to just handhelds, HTPCs, and the like—it would be ideal if anyone who wants to plug in a controller and use Windows like this is allowed to. We shall see.

xbox testing 2

For those who aren't familiar with the Xbox Full Screen Experience on Windows, it does serve as a controller-forward manner to navigate the operating system and play games, but it has some key limitations. In order to achieve its full functionality (no glitches, full performance), you have to (re)launch the system to go straight into FSE. Doing this prevents the desktop environment and normal startup programs from being loaded, which can save on some memory usage and marginally boost performance in RAM or VRAM-constrained (often both for a handheld) titles. The performance changes we documented in our benchmarks were fairly marginal with the exception of F1 24, which saw a massive gain in minimum frame rates thanks to the freed-up memory bandwidth.


Besides the stable rollout of Xbox FSE to non-Xbox PC handhelds, the Xbox Partner Preview for November 2025 largely showcases upcoming games coming to Xbox and PC platforms. Highlights include 007 First Light, a James Bond game from Hitman series developers IO Interactive, and Reanimal from Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios. Any larger-scale teases or announcements will have to wait until The Game Awards starts on December 11th.

Image Credit: Microsoft
Tags:  Microsoft, Xbox, PC gaming, handheld gaming, windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment