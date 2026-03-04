CATEGORIES
Windows 12 Is Not Likely To Launch In 2026 Despite Viral AI Claims

by Chris HarperWednesday, March 04, 2026, 10:27 AM EDT
It's not every day when a major report from one outlet gets debunked by another in the PC space, but when it happens, we do have to pay attention. In this case, PCWorld recently made a viral report regarding a supposedly imminent release of Windows 12, which is envisioned as an AI-centric operating system with a hard NPU requirement and a highly-modular UI.

After that report gained traction from other outlets and on social media, Zac Bowden at Windows Central followed up on his own report dismissing the claims, identifying his source in the seemingly-scrapped CorePC project, and stating that its contacts at Microsoft confirmed that "there is no plan to ship a Windows 12 this year.

"In fact, I understand that the Windows roadmap for 2026 is all about fixing Windows 11 and attempting to improve its reputation by addressing top feedback such as reducing AI bloat across the OS, bringing back the movable Taskbar, and more," Bowden adds.

windows 12 ui overhaul
Leaked screenshot of CorePC from 2023

The rest of his article identifies CorePC, a project originally planned for a 2024 launch, as a likely-scrapped project that was mistakenly sourced as an in-development Windows 12 teaser. There is also a notably critical tone of the viral report (it caught fire on Reddit) that we don't necessarily condone, but you can check it out for yourself and come to your own conclusion.

That said, we do agree with Bowden's broader assessment that an imminent Windows 12 release is unlikely, especially one that would be leveraging an extreme AI focus when Windows 11 is already facing some backlash relating to AI bloat and performance loss. Microsoft has stated repeatedly that its focus is on improving Windows 11 as it is, and forcing another major OS change so soon after the controversial Windows 10 EoL would likely only sabotage both Windows 11 and a potential Windows 12 release. Tactically-speaking, these rumors point toward Microsoft making a disastrous move for Windows, not simply an ambitious or controversial one.
