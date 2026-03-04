Windows 12 Is Not Likely To Launch In 2026 Despite Viral AI Claims





It's not every day when a major report from one outlet gets debunked by another in the PC space, but when it happens, we do have to pay attention. In this case, PCWorld recently made a viral report regarding a supposedly imminent release of Windows 12 , which is envisioned as an AI-centric operating system with a hard NPU requirement and a highly-modular UI.





After that report gained traction from other outlets and on social media, Zac Bowden at Windows Central followed up on his own report dismissing the claims, identifying his source in the seemingly-scrapped CorePC project, and stating that its contacts at Microsoft confirmed that "there is no plan to ship a Windows 12 this year.





"In fact, I understand that the Windows roadmap for 2026 is all about fixing Windows 11 and attempting to improve its reputation by addressing top feedback such as reducing AI bloat across the OS, bringing back the movable Taskbar, and more," Bowden adds.





Leaked screenshot of CorePC from 2023





The rest of his article identifies CorePC, a project originally planned for a 2024 launch, as a likely-scrapped project that was mistakenly sourced as an in-development Windows 12 teaser. There is also a notably critical tone of the viral report (it caught fire on Reddit ) that we don't necessarily condone, but you can check it out for yourself and come to your own conclusion.