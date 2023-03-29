Windows 12 Plans Reveal A Bold Redesign, Tighter Security And AI-Powered Features





Multiple reports suggest that Microsoft’s is making a new version of Windows, creatively called Windows 12. It could be coming in under a year from now, featuring several new standout features that should separate it from Windows 11. Some of these new features will reportedly include a new UI re-design that will copy UI elements from MacOS and AI enhancements. A new version of Windows is also reportedly in development called CorePC which aims to be a better streamlined and more secure version of Windows 10X.



We don’t know for a fact if this new UI redesign will appear in Windows 12, but the leak confirms that Microsoft is working on a UI overhaul for Windows. If we don’t see it in Windows 12, we should it in a future build of Windows 11. Ironically, some of the UI design changes can already be seen in the latest development builds of Windows 11. Dev build 25300 has added strings that enable users to hide the taskbar clock, hide the time and date in the system tray, and hide time and date information in the corner of the taskbar. If Windows 12 is coming, it is estimated to arrive by 2024.









While Windows 12 (with its overhauled UI ) and CorePC are not technically related, we could see features overlap between each other, especially when it comes to AI features. Microsoft is very focused on modernizing the Windows user experience right now.