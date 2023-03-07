WB Delays Hogwarts Legacy Launch On PS4 And Xbox One But The Wait Won't Be Long

Whatever your feelings on J.K. Rowling or the Harry Potter franchise, it's impossible to deny that Hogwarts Legacy has been a massive, smash hit . That's without even launching on the previous-generation consoles, something that a surprising number of new titles still do. The release of the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was supposed to happen on April 4th, but it's been pushed back approximately a month to May 5th.





This news comes straight from the source: a tweet from the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account, reproduced above. Both last-gen versions of the game have been delayed, and the reason given is simply "to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms." Frankly, it's nice to see a game being delayed for quality reasons instead of being released broken only to be patched later





The new date for the last-gen release.







It shouldn't come as a surprise that the game needs more time for polish on the last-gen consoles. At least, it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone who has played the PC version. While the game wasn't in nearly so rough a state as some recent PC releases (like Forspoken or Gotham Knights), it had its share of bugs along with extremely inconsistent performance , even on grossly-overpowered hardware. The console versions fared better, so that may be why the delay is only a month.









Of course, it probably won't look like this on the Switch.

