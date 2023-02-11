Hogwarts Legacy Runs Like The Fat Friar, Patches Desperately Desired

It's worth noting that, as of this writing, Intel is the only company to have released a game-specific driver for Hogwarts Legacy. Unfortunately, I do not have an Arc graphics card at hand to test. Whether it comes in the form of a graphics driver update or a game patch from Avalanche Software, we sincerely hope the state of Hogwarts Legacy performance improves over time. We're hopeful, since the game seems to be a stand-out success so far.













That one probably doesn't look so bad, either, until you look at the scale on the left-hand side. That's right: this is an average framerate of about 6 FPS, discounting the relatively-speedy section at the end that's running at around 25 FPS. This capture was taken just a few tens of meters down the road from the test above, at the same time of day, at the same settings, on the same hardware.















