Surprise! Hogwarts Legacy Inspired By Harry Potter Is Also Headed To The Nintendo Switch





The highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy video game seems to be making its way to the Nintendo Switch. If you live with a bunch of Muggles, you may want to practice your Repello Muggletum charm to keep them away from your Switch once the game releases later this year.





During the most recent State of Play PS5 showcase, Sony debuted a brand new trailer for the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game. When the game was revealed last September, it was only announced for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. However, in a FAQ published after Thursday's announcement that the game would be released in during the 2022 holiday season, it was also revealed that the game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch as well.





Thursday's State of Play included over 14 minutes of gameplay captured on the PS5, and confirmed the release window. Following the gameplay footage, Hogwarts Legacy developers at Avalanche Software discussed additional insights into what players can expect from the game in a behind the scenes video.





"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."





The official website for Hogwarts Legacy describes the game as "an immersive, open-world, action role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world, which puts players at the centre of their own adventure." Unfortunately being the game is set in the 1800s, you will not encounter Harry, Hermione, or Ron during your gameplay.





If any of you are wondering if this is a new story from J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, it is not. However, Portkey Games says that Rowling is supportive of the game and has "entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved." It is also indicated that Rowlings team have also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of the game to ensure it "remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect."





So, if you are a fan of Harry Potter and have been awaiting Hogwarts Legacy, you should be happy to know you will have plenty of options when it comes to how you can play it. Do keep in mind, however, that the game will be single player and will not have online or co-op gameplay. Therefore, as carefully as you choose your house at the beginning of the game, be mindful of which console you choose to play on as well as cross-save will probably not be an option.