Ubisoft Confirms A Permanent Price Hike For 'Big AAA' Game Releases

Ubisoft founder and CEO Yves Guillemot stated that, in addition to Skull & Bones, "some of the games will come at the same price as the competition. The big AAA games will come at $70." That's in US dollars, of course, with the traditional AAA game price having been $60. As Yves mentions, Ubisoft is far from the first AAA publisher to make this move; that would be 2K Games which caused controversy when pricing NBA 2K21 at a baseline of $70.





Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is also $70.

