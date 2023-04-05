The PS Vita Is Not Returning But Sony Might Launch Another Handheld Game Console





While they've never been the market success in the US that they were in their native Japan, Sony's handhelds definitely had their fans around the world. That's why any news about a next-generation portable is like meat to a starving man—the PS Vita came out in 2012, and Sony gave up on the machine just three years later in 2015.









The difference between the Q Lite and the G Cloud is that the latter is intended for playing games using services like NVIDIA's GeForce NOW and Microsoft's XCloud —services that run the game on their servers and then send you a video feed of the game's output while capturing your inputs and sending them over the internet back to the game. These services can be impressive if you live geographically close to the servers, but if you don't, throwing an extra 100-200ms of network latency behind your input device doesn't feel great.





Remote Play debuted on the PS3. From the official Sony PS3 manual.



Remote Play has existed since the PlayStation 3 and the original PSP, and even back then it worked very well. Insider Gaming says that the "Q Lite" will support "adaptive streaming up to 1080p and 60 FPS," and that it will come with an 8" LCD touchscreen, as well as the usual handheld gaming system niceties: volume control, speakers, audio jacks both out and in, and so on.





Playing Switch in bed is way too comfy.

