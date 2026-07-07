Steam Machine Simulation Reveals Single- Vs Dual-Channel RAM Gaming Performance
This, obviously, won't activate the back half of the Hawk Point 2 processor's memory controller, leaving the system with just a 64-bit memory interface like an OG Pentium from 1993. Much has been made of this decision, with some in the media and gaming communities even insisting that Valve must walk back performance claims it previously made due to the system's new single-channel memory configuration. However, there's nuance here that bears more investigation.
And that's exactly what we set out to examine in a highly controlled, simulated test configuration. We don't have a real Steam Machine on hand—they're frightfully hard to come by, as you may have heard. However, we do have the next best thing: our Simulated Steam Machine from our article last year, faithfully rebuilt using the original components, with a fresh install of Nobara Linux and manually de-tuned performance to be roughly in line with an actual Steam Machine.
As before, there are a few things to be aware of. Our desktop platform, despite having the exact same silicon, is still not going to behave exactly the same as the mobile chip in the Steam Machine, even configured to the minimum 35W TDP. Likewise, while we've matched power limits and clock rates, the four extra compute units on our desktop Radeon RX 7600 are definitely helping out in GPU-limited workloads, so keep that in mind.
Even still, this is about as close as you're going to get without buying one of those sketchy Chinese graphics cards with a Radeon RX 7600M mounted to it. If you're keen to try building one of these yourself, here's the parts we picked for our specific build:
- AMD's Ryzen 5 8500G provides the CPU for our machine; it's just $149.40 at Amazon.
This six-core CPU boosts to 5GHz and includes a CPU cooler in the box.
- We used a fancy board from our workbench; get the ASRock B650M-HDV/M.2 instead for $99.99
It has 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and BIOS Flashback, which you might need for the Ryzen 5 8500G.
- It's expensive, but this 16GB Crucial DDR5-5600 Crucial 16GB kit for $269.99 is sadly a decent value now.
- This Teamgroup MP33 2TB NVMe SSD is surprisingly well-priced considering the market at just $222.07 (18% off!).
- We used a Radeon RX 7600 because it's like Valve's GPU. Here's one from ASRock for $279.99.
- However, the Radeon RX 9060 XT is much newer and faster. It's available for $379.99.
Alternatively, there's a 16GB version for just $50 more at $429.99.
- This time around we used one of our cheap but functional test-bed chassis, which are under $20 on Amazon.
- To round out your build, check out this 650W modular power supply from MSI for $77.67
Simulated Steam Machine Single- Vs Dual-Channel RAM BenchmarksIt's true that in some application and production workloads, dropping from dual to single-channel can have an outsized effect on performance. However, DDR5 memory is fast, and games typically don't need that much memory bandwidth on the CPU side of things. The Steam Machine is explicitly a gaming system with a discrete GPU, so in theory, dropping to single-channel memory shouldn't have that much effect on performance... right?
We've tested seven games for you today, from a range of game engines, graphics APIs, and genres. We specifically tested the games we picked because of the wildly varying workloads they place on the system, but we'll talk about that in each game's commentary section. First up: Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon (because we're going in more-or-less alphabetical order).
Simulated Steam Machine Armored Core 6 Benchmarks
Simulated Steam Machine Baldur's Gate 3 Benchmarks
Simulated Steam Machine Cyberpunk 2077 Benchmarks
Simulated Steam Machine Counter-Strike 2 Benchmarks
Simulated Steam Machine Final Fantasy XIV Benchmarks
Simulated Steam Machine Hogwarts Legacy Benchmarks
Simulated Steam Machine Quake II RTX Benchmarks
How Much Does Single-Channel Memory Affect Steam Machine Performance?
With all that in mind, how bad does performance suffer overall? Well, the picture isn't all that bad. It's not great; obviously dual-channel memory is preferable, but honestly in the majority of the games we tested the variances basically down to statistical noise. And there is an upside to consider here as well. When Valve equips a Steam Machine with a single 16GB SODIMM, that makes it very easy to upgrade that Machine to 32GB of RAM. Is that really necessary or helpful for a system that's permanently limited to a Radeon RX 7600M graphics card? Well, maybe not for games but it certainly could come in handy if you intend to use the Steam Machine as a PC.
In any case, we find this tempest in a teacup over the Steam Machine being stuck with a single SODIMM to be much ado about almost nothing. A few games will be impacted somewhat, while most everything else runs just fine. Frankly, if you're picking up a Steam Machine at the final pricing, performance is probably pretty low on your list of priorities. Given that, we're confident in saying this single channel RAM situation really isn't anything to worry about, and it certainly doesn't seem worth the backlash, given the scarcity of 8GB SODIMMs and the reason Valve made the call in the first place. You can have a Steam Machine with single-channel memory or none at all: your pick. However, the numbers say you probably shouldn't concern yourself too much with the whole situation.