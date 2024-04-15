Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail Graphics Update Looks Gorgeous In New Benchmark





Final Fantasy XIV Online is one of very few true success stories in the MMORPG space, and it comes as all the more of a surprise given the rocky launch of the title. Your author is one of many unfortunate fans of the previous Final Fantasy MMORPG, Final Fantasy XI Online, who pre-ordered the original release of Final Fantasy XIV only to be met with a terrible, half-finished experience that barely ran on his powerful gaming PC.

That original version of Final Fantasy XIV was... rough.

