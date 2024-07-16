Build A Bodacious Gaming PC For $1000 With These Prime Day Deals
As you're no doubt already aware, it's Prime Day, and that means everyone is shopping for the hottest deals to help you, and to bolster our own hardware arsenal. You can benefit from our bounty by checking out these killer PC component prices we spotted while scouring Amazon for discounted parts.
The headline says $1000, but to tell the truth, even using the cheapest parts in this post you're going to come out a little over that; around $1030. Well, that's close enough for government work, right? Check out our picks for the best prices on PC parts available on Amazon right now.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 PC Build
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-core CPU: $328 at Amazon (45% off)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16-core CPU: $465 at Amazon (33% off)
For the CPU, we've got three options. The best value here for a gamer is definitely going to be that Ryzen 7 7700X for $245. That gets you eight hot-clocked Zen 4 CPU cores, which will deliver optimal performance in most games—at least, outside of an X3D CPU. Those are considerably more expensive, though, with the 7800X3D going for some $380 right now.
You have other options, though, if you also do multi-core productivity or creative work on your machine. The twelve-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D is just $80 more at $328, while the full-fat sixteen-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D is only $465 right now, as cheap as it has ever been.
ID Cooling SE-225-XT Dual-Fan CPU Heatsink: $30 at Amazon (34% off)
You'll need a cooler for any of these CPUs. The Cooler Master Hyper212 Spectrum V3 is our pick, because with a 25% discount it's just $15 bucks right now. The bare aluminum aesthetic might not jive with everyone, though. Spending $5 more to get a Thermaltake UX200 with superior cooling performance is an option, and it comes in your choice of black or white finstacks.
These are plenty of cooling for a Ryzen 7 7700X, but if you're going for the 7900X3D or 7950X3D, we'd recommend stepping up to something a little beefier. The ID Cooling SE-225-XT sticks a pair of 120mm fans on an extra-thick heatsink for improved cooling efficiency, including the ability to handle sixteen cores of Zen 4. It's only $30 right now.
ASUS TUF Gaming B650-PLUS WiFi Socket AM5 Motherboard: $170 at Amazon (22% off)
Unfortunately, Socket AM5 motherboards aren't really on deep discounts for Prime Day, but there are still some deals to be found. We've picked out two boards that are broadly equivalent. The Gigabyte B650 Gaming X AX is $160 and comes with three PCIe 4.0 M.2 sockets, 2.5 GBe LAN, and Wi-Fi 6E. Meanwhile, the ASUS TUF Gaming B650-PLUS WiFi is $10 more. It drops back to standard Wi-Fi 6 (with no support for the 6 GHz band), but gains PCIe 5.0 on one of its M.2 sockets and a USB4-capable Thunderbolt connector. It also seems to have slightly better power delivery, if you're going to try overclocking.
For RAM, you're simply not going to beat this kit of Silicon Power Value Gaming DDR5. A pair of 16GB sticks gives you 32GB of RAM—plenty for gaming—and the 6000MT/s transfer rate perfectly matches the Zen 4 sweet spot. It also has a low 30-cycles CAS latency, offering better latency than most DDR4 kits despite the high transfer rate, and it doesn't even require sky-high voltage to do this. It's a steal for 32% off at $85.
However, we did find another, even better deal. If you really need lots of RAM and 32GB isn't going to cut it, how about 96GB? This is a pair of 48GB Crucial Pro modules that are clocked at 5600 MT/s. While not as speedy as the Silicon Power parts above, you get 96GB of fast RAM for $220—44% off list price, and 16% cheaper per gigabyte than the Silicon Power RAM above. This is a heck of a deal, especially considering that AMD has already verified DDR5-5600 as the baseline speed for Zen 5.
ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $119 at Amazon (43% off)
HP FX900 Pro 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $233 at Amazon (15% off)
For SSDs, we're spoiled. There are quite a few excellent SSDs on sale today, but we've chosen a few that offer excellent price to performance. Our most affordable option is the Acer Predator MG7000 1TB, available for just $68, or 15% off regular price.
While the price is low, you can get an even better price per gigabyte with a 2TB ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade, available for $119, which is apparently 43% off. Both of those drives use the same controller as HP's FX900 Pro, but the FX900 has a 4TB model available for just $233 today. That's 15% off the list price, and an excellent value for a PCIe 4.0 SSD with DRAM cache.
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $299 at Amazon (38% off)
Alternatively, if you're someone who desires the best the Samsung has to offer, Samsung's SSD 990 Pro is one of the fastest drives on the market in terms of 4K transfers, and it's heavily discounted today. You can get a 2TB SSD 990 Pro for $149 (43% off!), or a 4TB model for $299 (38% off.) These are the versions that come with heatsinks attached; if you don't want that, make sure to select it on the store page.
Amazon Prime Day Graphics Card DealsAnd now we come to the most expensive part of the build, the graphics card. Actually, given that we're building on a budget, we kept things relatively modest today. We picked out four options in two different price tiers: entry-level and mid-range. Check 'em out:
Sparkle ROC Luna OC Edition Arc A770 16GB Graphics Card: $287 at Amazon (9% off)
It's kind of crazy that entry-level GPUs basically start at $300 now, but this is what we're working with. You can pick up a Sparkle ROC Luna OC Edition Arc A770 for $287 right now with a stylish white dual-fan cooler. Alternatively, if you prefer to stick with tried and true brands, how about an XFX Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB card for just $289.99? That's 28% off list price for a GPU that offers similar or better performance to the Arc A770—but it does have less video RAM and no XeSS support. You can see how these two GPUs match up in our review late last year.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Aero OC V2 12GB Graphics Card: $510 at Amazon (15% off)
If you're looking for a more capable GPU, we've got two more options on tap. First up is the PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB, which is 10% off at $450. This is the cheapest we've ever seen an RX 7800 XT card. Alternatively, there's a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Aero OC V2 card with 12GB of video RAM available for $510. This is currently the best seller in graphics cards right now, so grab it up quick if you want one.
be quiet! Shadow Base 800FX Black eATX Case: $132 at Amazon (40% off)
You'll need a box to put everything in, and there are some amazing case deals today. First up we have the attractive Cooler Master HAF 500 which comes with a pair of 200mm ARGB fans up front and a unique 120mm mount specifically for GPU cooling. It's 30% off at $70 right now. If white isn't your thing, about how 40% off of a be quiet Shadow Base 800FX with no less than four 140mm RGB fans. This full-sized ATX case can accept eATX motherboards and 420mm radiators; it's normally $220, but you can snag it for just $132 right now.
be quiet! Straight Power 12 1200W Modular Power Supply: $144 at Amazon (28% off)
Finally, you'll obviously need a power supply. We found two great deals on modular PSUs with high efficiency. First up is the Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 850W. This ATX 3.0-certified part supports the 12V2x6 connector for NVIDIA GPUs and comes with a 10 year warranty—not bad for $90 (31% off.) If you're building a monster rig instead, you'll need more power, so how about this be quiet! Straight Power 12 unit with 80 Plus Platinum certification and 1.2 kilowatts of power delivery. It's 28% off at $144.
Did you pick up anything from the parts we perused? Or, have you spotted anything HOT that we missed? We're shopping for components too, so let us know if you find any killer deals in the comments below.