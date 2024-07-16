Build A Bodacious Gaming PC For $1000 With These Prime Day Deals





Amazon Prime Day 2024 PC Build

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-core CPU: $245 at Amazon (39% off) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-core CPU: $328 at Amazon (45% off)

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16-core CPU: $465 at Amazon (33% off)



Cooler Master Hyper212 Spectrum V3 CPU Heatsink: $15 at Amazon (25% off)

Thermaltake UX200 CPU Heatsink: $20 at Amazon in Black or White (33% off)

ID Cooling SE-225-XT Dual-Fan CPU Heatsink: $30 at Amazon (34% off)



Gigabyte B650 Gaming X AX Socket AM5 Motherboard: $160 at Amazon (20% off) ASUS TUF Gaming B650-PLUS WiFi Socket AM5 Motherboard: $170 at Amazon (22% off)



Silicon Power 2x16GB (32GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM Kit: $85 at Amazon (32% off)

For RAM, you're simply not going to beat this kit of Silicon Power Value Gaming DDR5. A pair of 16GB sticks gives you 32GB of RAM—plenty for gaming—and the 6000MT/s transfer rate perfectly matches the Zen 4 sweet spot. It also has a low 30-cycles CAS latency, offering better latency than most DDR4 kits despite the high transfer rate, and it doesn't even require sky-high voltage to do this. It's a steal for 32% off at $85.





Crucial Pro 2x48GB (96GB) DDR5-5600 RAM Kit: $220 at Amazon (44% off!)

Acer Predator GM7000 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $68 at Amazon (15% off) ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $119 at Amazon (43% off)

HP FX900 Pro 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $233 at Amazon (15% off)



Samsung 990 Pro 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $149 at Amazon (43% off) Samsung 990 Pro 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD: $299 at Amazon (38% off)



Amazon Prime Day Graphics Card Deals

XFX Speedster QICK319 Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB Graphics Card: $290 at Amazon (28% off) Sparkle ROC Luna OC Edition Arc A770 16GB Graphics Card: $287 at Amazon (9% off)



PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB Graphics Card: $450 at Amazon (10% off) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Aero OC V2 12GB Graphics Card: $510 at Amazon (15% off)



Cooler Master HAF 500 White ATX Case: $70 at Amazon (30% off) be quiet! Shadow Base 800FX Black eATX Case: $132 at Amazon (40% off)



Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 850W Modular Power Supply: $90 at Amazon (31% off) be quiet! Straight Power 12 1200W Modular Power Supply: $144 at Amazon (28% off)

