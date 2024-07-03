AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 DDR5 Memory Buying Guide: Best Kits For Your New CPU





AMD shortcuts this situation with its 3D V-Cache processors that triple the L3 cache of their CPUs, effectively increasing memory performance by removing the need to go out to RAM so often. Zen 5 CPUs with 3D V-Cache won't be out immediately, though; if you want one, you'll probably be waiting another few months at least, and possibly until next year.





The AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 processors launching this month.

Basics Of Shopping For Computer Memory: DDR5 Edition

At this time we don't really recommend anyone to build a new desktop PC with less than 32GB of memory. That's primarily because current DDR5 systems have to sacrifice a lot of transfer speed when running more than 2 modules, so it's better to get more than you think you'll need for future-proofing, as an upgrade down the line may not be a sensible option.





This slide is about Zen 3, but it's mostly still applicable.



Picking Memory Modules For AMD Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 Processors

With that said, the Socket AM5 platform's memory compatibility has radically improved over the 22 months since its launch. It's now quite normal to run memory clocks as high as 8000 MT/s if you're willing to use a divider, while 1:1 operation can still take you to 6000, 6200, or even 6400 if you're a bit lucky. Rumors have provided the idea that Zen 5 will offer slightly improved memory compatibility; WCCFTech says that its sources have divulged that the chips will support DDR5-5600 at stock and reliably run DDR5-6400 without the use of a fabric clock divider.





DDR5 Memory Kit Recommendations For Socket AM5 And Ryzen 9000

Silicon Power Value Gaming 32GB DDR5-6000 CL30 Desktop Memory Kit: $93.97 at Amazon



Teamgroup T-Create Expert 32GB DDR5-7200 CL34 Desktop Memory Kit: $119.99 at Amazon



Patriot Viper Venom 64GB DDR5-5600 CL40 Desktop Memory Kit: $154.99 at Amazon



Patriot Viper Xtreme5 48GB DDR5-7600 CL36 Desktop Memory Kit: $159.99 at Amazon



G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 Series 96GB DDR5-6400 CL32 Desktop Memory Kit: $329.99 at Amazon



G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB 48GB DDR5-8400 CL40 Desktop Memory Kit: $349.99 at Amazon

