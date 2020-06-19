OnePlus Z Could Hit Insanely Low $299 Price According To Carl Pei Tweet





OnePlus is looking to get in on a piece of that low-cost action and the company already confirmed that it was bringing a new mid-range smartphone to market, which is rumored to be called the OnePlus Z. Now, a tweet from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei could give us a hint at what price the smartphone will start at; and it's a shocker.

Pei's tweet makes reference to the company's first flagship: the OnePlus One. He simply states "It's been a while..." with a link to the tweet announcing OnePlus' 2014 "Flagship Killer".

The "It's been a while" comment could be in reference to the fact that OnePlus smartphones have come a long way over the years, and no longer feature rock-bottom pricing compared to their peers. When the OnePlus One launched, it was priced at $299 for the 16GB model, while stepping up to 64GB cost just $349. Both of those price points represented screaming bargains back in 2014.

If the OnePlus Z could somehow match those price points, but with 128GB of storage for $299 and $349 for 256GB, it could be a gamechanger. Even if OnePlus had to halve those storage allotments, we seriously doubt that many consumers would complain at that price.

The OnePlus Z is expected to launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 6.4-inch 90Hz OLED display, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Who knows, maybe OnePlus could be one of the first to adopt the new Snapdragon 690 5G SoC to further manages its costs. And if the rumors are accurate, the smartphone could launch on July 10th in India, with availability coming later in the United States.

With that being said; $299 for a modern smartphone from OnePlus with standard 5G connectivity might just be the shakeup that the industry needs and would be as impactful on the market as the original OnePlus One.