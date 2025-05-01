NVIDIA Launches Doom: The Dark Ages $99 Bundle Offer For RTX 50 GPUs And Gaming PCs

If the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 is too light for your senses, there's a new game coming that hearkens back to a time of doom and gloom. This gory gaming title is Doom: The Dark Ages, slated for release on May 15th with early access opening on May 13th. NVIDIA is pushing this game as its main bundled item for new GPUs and gaming PCs, too. DLSS 4 is on the menu, so it makes this a great pairing for NVIDIA's powerful GPUs.

This bundled deal will run until May 21st, and you'll get the Premium Edition ($99 value) version of the game with the purchase of a new qualifying product. The eligible products are from NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series of GPUs. This will be applicable to discreet GPUs along with desktop and laptop versions that include the GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5090.





The Premium Edition also includes digital art and a soundtrack, along with the Divinity skin pack. Early access on May 13th is also a perk, as other gamers will have to wait until May 15th to enjoy the game. Lastly, the campaign DLC is also be part of the bundle, saving you from purchasing it in the future.









In light of this, remakes, remasters, and similar renditions of intellectual property that is already established on the market is a safer path financially for many game studios. Nintendo is well known to do this, with Sony not far behind with many remade titles being updated each generation. While Doom: The Dark Ages is a new game, it still weighs heavily on the popularity of the decades-long franchise.





