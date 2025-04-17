CATEGORIES
home News

New Doom Xbox Controllers With Blood Splatter And Console Skin Totally Slay

by Paul LillyThursday, April 17, 2025, 10:24 AM EDT
Doom: The Dark Ages themed Xbox controller next to a skull. Fire can be seen in the background.
In just under a month from now, Bethesda will release Doom: The Dark Ages, which is a prequel to Doom reboot that launched in 2016. To celebrate the highly-anticipated release to the popular game franchise, Microsoft has announced a pair of themed Xbox controllers as well as a devilishly delightful wrap for your Xbox Series X console.

As far as themed accessories go, these look pretty sweet. If I hadn't picked up Microsoft's translucent 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller a few years ago, I'd be all over this one. Pictured above is the standard wireless Xbox controller themed after Doom: The Dark Ages, and it looks like it's been to Hell and back. Check out those blood splatters. It also pays homage to the game with matte green armor, special characters from the Sentinel alphabet for the ABXY buttons, and the Mark of the Slayer on the lower-right grip.


"Crowned with 3D silver helmet spikes at the top and silver-plated sheathing on the two sides, this controller was forged for a demon-slaying super weapon. With additional touches like a rubberized, leather-like grip, a red thumbstick to match the chest port, and blood splatter resulting from your Shield Saw, every detail is crafted with the Doom fan in mind," Microsoft explains.

The limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller - Doom: The Dark Ages is available to preorder for $79.99 at Amazon an will release on April 30, 2015.

Front and back views of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 hovering above scorched ground with lava flowing.

For the more hardcore gamer, Microsoft is also giving its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 a Doom makeover. It has a different design language while still looking hella cool (do kids still use that term?).

"The bold Mark of the Slayer serves as the focal point at the center of the controller, while the transparent red top case—infused with ember-like flakes—evokes the feeling of gazing into the fiery depths of Hell," Microsoft says.

It doesn't employ the Sentinel alphabet on the ABXY buttons, but it does look menacing. And underneath all of that hellfire trim are the premium bits that comprise Microsoft's flagship Xbox controller, such as interchangeable and tension-adjustable thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and more.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Doom: The Dark Ages (also limited edition) is exclusive to the Microsoft Store. You can preorder it now for $199.99, with a release date set for April 25, 2025.

If you don't care about the themed design and just want the premium controller, you can find it for $179.99 at Best Buy, or the core model (includes just the controller without the extra paddles and so forth) for $129.99 at Best Buy.

Angled Xbox Series X with a Doom: The Dark Ages wrap in front of a red-themed background.

Lastly, Microsoft is rolling out a Doom: The Dark Ages wrap for its Xbox Series X console. This is another limited edition piece and it completely changes the look of the console. We imagine it changes the feel too, as it's made from a "high-tech fabric."

"Transform your console into an omen of Doom, featuring dark, towering rock shattered by the bright red Mark of the Slayer. On the inside, unspeakable inscriptions and symbols from the deepest levels of Hell are etched into the design, sealed away by the wrap’s easy-to-install Velcro strap – no tools or adhesives required," Microsoft says.

According to Microsoft, the precision-fit wrap seamlessly covers both the disc version of the Xbox Series X and the disc-less all-digital version. For those with the latter, the wrap features a removable disc cover.

This one is also exclusive to the Microsoft Store and available now for $54.99.

Doom: The Dark Ages is also available to preorder without all of the accessory fluff, if you just want the game. Here are the console links..
Tags:  doom, (nasdaq:msft), controllers, xbox series x, doom: the dark ages, xbox elite wireless controller series 2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment