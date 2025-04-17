New Doom Xbox Controllers With Blood Splatter And Console Skin Totally Slay





In just under a month from now, Bethesda will release Doom: The Dark Ages , which is a prequel to Doom reboot that launched in 2016. To celebrate the highly-anticipated release to the popular game franchise, Microsoft has announced a pair of themed Xbox controllers as well as a devilishly delightful wrap for your Xbox Series X console.





As far as themed accessories go, these look pretty sweet. If I hadn't picked up Microsoft's translucent 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller a few years ago, I'd be all over this one. Pictured above is the standard wireless Xbox controller themed after Doom: The Dark Ages, and it looks like it's been to Hell and back. Check out those blood splatters. It also pays homage to the game with matte green armor, special characters from the Sentinel alphabet for the ABXY buttons, and the Mark of the Slayer on the lower-right grip.









"Crowned with 3D silver helmet spikes at the top and silver-plated sheathing on the two sides, this controller was forged for a demon-slaying super weapon. With additional touches like a rubberized, leather-like grip, a red thumbstick to match the chest port, and blood splatter resulting from your Shield Saw, every detail is crafted with the Doom fan in mind," Microsoft explains.





Xbox Wireless Controller - Doom: The Dark Ages is available to preorder for $79.99 at Amazon and will release on April 30, 2025.













For the more hardcore gamer, Microsoft is also giving its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 a Doom makeover. It has a different design language while still looking hella cool (do kids still use that term?).





"The bold Mark of the Slayer serves as the focal point at the center of the controller, while the transparent red top case—infused with ember-like flakes—evokes the feeling of gazing into the fiery depths of Hell," Microsoft says.





It doesn't employ the Sentinel alphabet on the ABXY buttons, but it does look menacing. And underneath all of that hellfire trim are the premium bits that comprise Microsoft's flagship Xbox controller, such as interchangeable and tension-adjustable thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, and more.





Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Doom: The Dark Ages (also limited edition) is exclusive to the Microsoft Store. You can preorder it now for $199.99, with a release date set for April 25, 2025.





If you don't care about the themed design and just want the premium controller, you can find it for $179.99 at Best Buy, or the core model (includes just the controller without the extra paddles and so forth) for $129.99 at Best Buy.













Lastly, Microsoft is rolling out a Doom: The Dark Ages wrap for its Xbox Series X console. This is another limited edition piece and it completely changes the look of the console. We imagine it changes the feel too, as it's made from a "high-tech fabric."





"Transform your console into an omen of Doom, featuring dark, towering rock shattered by the bright red Mark of the Slayer. On the inside, unspeakable inscriptions and symbols from the deepest levels of Hell are etched into the design, sealed away by the wrap’s easy-to-install Velcro strap – no tools or adhesives required," Microsoft says





According to Microsoft, the precision-fit wrap seamlessly covers both the disc version of the Xbox Series X and the disc-less all-digital version. For those with the latter, the wrap features a removable disc cover.





This one is also exclusive to the Microsoft Store and available now for $54.99.





Doom: The Dark Ages is also available to preorder without all of the accessory fluff, if you just want the game.