ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 Doom Edition Card Is Ready To Raise Hell

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, April 28, 2025, 10:52 AM EDT
doom
You may think that the current GPU market is all doom and gloom, but the landscape is about to get even more apocalyptic, but in a more delightful way. Enter ASUS ROG and its new GeForce RTX 5080 Doom Edition graphics card that is here to blast your worries back to the Dark Ages. ASUS has joined forces with Bethesda and id Software to make this special rendition, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of ASUS-brand GPUs. This also highlights the latest Doom: The Dark Ages title that releases on May 15th. 

doom front

This custom-themed GPU will be sold at the Bethesda Gear Store and comes bundled with the Doom Slayer Legionary Skin content for the game. The graphics card itself is beautifully adorned with Doom: The Dark Ages artwork, with a frame around it making it picturesque. 

Gawking at this gorgeous graphics card can almost make you forget how difficult it's been to procure one of the best GPUs of this generation. And naturally, a special edition variant like this one is bound to become even more and hard to obtain (and undoubtedly more expensive). 

doom edition

The GeForce RTX 5080 released in January with a baseline $999 MSRP, but good luck finding one that price. Tariffs and AI-driven shortages have affected this generation of GPUs, leading to higher-than-usual premiums on partner models (even without custom themes). At last check, plain ROG Astral RTX 5080 was selling for $1,799 at most retailers. The RTX 5090 has fared even worse, with its baseline $1,999 MSRP being quickly eclipsed by big markups on custom models by NVIDIA's add-in board (AIB) partners.

Pricing and availability aside, this GPU hearkens back to a time when products would have vibrant artwork on them, in the early days of computer hardware. In more recent times, the design has been more monochromatic to match different PC builds. The arrival of RGB components has also changed the design, making GPUs more flexible aesthetically. It's great to see this GPU get such a great design on it, and we would even love to see non-special editions get the same treatment in the future. 

Doom: The Dark Ages will release on May 15th, and the franchise is well-known enough that it should stir the emotions of many fans. 
