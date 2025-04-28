ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 Doom Edition Card Is Ready To Raise Hell
This custom-themed GPU will be sold at the Bethesda Gear Store and comes bundled with the Doom Slayer Legionary Skin content for the game. The graphics card itself is beautifully adorned with Doom: The Dark Ages artwork, with a frame around it making it picturesque.
Gawking at this gorgeous graphics card can almost make you forget how difficult it's been to procure one of the best GPUs of this generation. And naturally, a special edition variant like this one is bound to become even more and hard to obtain (and undoubtedly more expensive).
Pricing and availability aside, this GPU hearkens back to a time when products would have vibrant artwork on them, in the early days of computer hardware. In more recent times, the design has been more monochromatic to match different PC builds. The arrival of RGB components has also changed the design, making GPUs more flexible aesthetically. It's great to see this GPU get such a great design on it, and we would even love to see non-special editions get the same treatment in the future.
Doom: The Dark Ages will release on May 15th, and the franchise is well-known enough that it should stir the emotions of many fans.