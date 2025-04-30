CATEGORIES
home News

EA Cancels Titanfall Game As Major Round Of Layoffs Gut Respawn

by Alan VelascoWednesday, April 30, 2025, 01:59 PM EDT
ea respawn layoffs hero
The video game industry is banking on big releases, such as the juggernaut that is Grand Theft Auto VI alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, to kickstart a turnaround. However, until both hit the market and can have the effect industry analysts are hoping for, it looks as if studio closures and job losses will continue unabated. The latest company to make cuts to projects and its workforce is one of the biggest: Electronic Arts.

Up to 400 people from across EA have reportedly been affected, with studio Respawn taking the biggest hit as it lost 100 members of its team. In a statement released on social media platform X, Respawn says that “these decisions aren't easy, and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected - their creativity and contributions have helped build Respawn into what it is today.”

ea respawn layoffs body

The casualties didn’t end in the loss of staff, either. Two projects that were in the very early stages of development have been cancelled, with one being a new entry in the Titanfall universe. While fans of the series have long waited for a follow up to the second game, it’s likely that their excitement for this unreleased iteration would’ve been dampened by the fact that it was being planned as an extraction shooter. It’s a genre that has already been heavily explored by other titles and seems to be wearing thin among gamers.

Fans of Apex Legends will probably feel a bit worried seeing the studio get such a large reduction in team members. However, the company is reassuring players that it will continue to work on delivering new content for the online, live service shooter. While the game isn’t as large as some of the other titles in this space, it likely still has a big enough audience that it’s safe for now.

It has been a tough last two years for those who work in game development. Hopefully GTA VI and the Switch 2 deliver in spades so that the industry stops hemorrhaging talent.
Tags:  Gaming, EA, Electronic-Arts, (NASDAQ:EA), Titanfall, respawn-entertainment
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment