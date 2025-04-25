Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered Benchmarked: 8 GPUs Tested

When it first leaked that Bethesda was working on a remake of the fourth game in its seminal Elder Scrolls series using Unreal Engine 5, some folks may have groaned in resignation, expecting that the re-release would be brutally demanding and suffer performance issues. Well, it turns out that the remake is really more of a "Remaster", and indeed, that's what Bethesda calls it

It also turns out that the game runs pretty well. Broadly speaking, we'd compare the TES4 Remaster's performance to the DirectX 12 version of Fortnite, albeit with higher CPU requirements. If you're equipped with a current- or last-generation CPU and GPU, you don't have much to worry about. Of course, we wouldn't say such a thing without benchmark data, so let's have a look:





Hardware Used:

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

(Arrow Lake, 5.7 GHz, 8P+16e-Core)

MSI MEG Z890 ACE (Intel Z890 Chipset)

2x 24GB Kingston DDR5-8666 MT/s CUDIMMs

Toshiba RD400 512GB



Relevant Software:

Windows 11 Pro x64 (24H2)

AMD Radeon Software (25.4.1)

NVIDIA GeForce Drivers v576.02

Intel Arc Drivers 101.6737

Graphics Cards Tested:

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16GB

AMD Radeon RX 7600 8GB

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB

Intel Arc B580 12GB

Intel Arc A770 16GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

















For our test, we wanted to maximize GPU usage, so we picked an area dense with foliage as that seemed to hit the GPU harder than any of the cities or indoor scenes. We did three runs with each card to ensure consistent performance, and we were careful to restart the game between settings changes to avoid any weirdness. Let's start off with the 1440p results.







These benchmarks were performed in 2560×1440 resolution, with "Quality" upscaling and in-game settings set using the "High" preset. For this testing, we disabled hardware-accelerated Lumen, which means the lighting calculations were simplified and performed without the benefit of hardware ray-tracing accelerators. On the NVIDIA GPUs, we used



Overall, at these settings, the game definitely favors AMD. The RX 7600 punks the Arc A770 and nips at the heels of the Arc B580, which is normally quite a bit more potent. There's something strange going on with Arc in this game; while GPU utilization is very high, the actual power consumption is relatively low. Meanwhile, the Radeon RX 7800 XT comes in shockingly close to the GeForce RTX 4080, and the Radeon RX 6750 XT dunks handily on the GeForce RTX 3080. What about when we crank the settings up, though?







At these settings, things swap around a bit. We used the "Ultra" preset and "Performance" upscaling for this testing, as well as Hardware Lumen on the "High" preset. Despite the reduced upscaling preset, this is still a higher input resolution than before, and the ultra-high-res textures and ray-traced lighting are brutal on the lower-end GPUs.



Unsurprisingly, the GeForce RTX 4080 leaps out ahead, but the



The testbed we used for most of these results is an Intel Core Ultra system, but we also tested the GeForce RTX 4080 in an AMD-powered machine with a Ryzen 9 9900X. The difference was less than you might expect, but also still significant. It likely goes without saying that AMD's socket AM5 CPUs are probably the best option for gamers right now, but the Core Ultra we used is no slouch.



The numbers on the left are average power across the run.

Before we clean up, we wanted to take a look at the power consumption of these GPUs. This chart compares cards by their reported HWiNFO power consumption against their average frame rates from the performance testing above. There are really no surprises here, which is a very good thing: the Ada Lovelace cards perform as expected, while the competitor cards fall varying degrees of behind. Check out that 7.19 watts/FPS on the



Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remaster Settings Recommendations



