Nintendo Switch 2 Pricing, Play Modes, Launch Date And All We Know So Far

Nintendo Switch 2 New Features





To be clear, our question there isn't entirely rhetorical. There are really only six or seven new, Nintendo Switch 2-exclusive games that we know of so far: Mario Kart World, Drag x Drive, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, The Duskbloods, Kirby Air Riders, Donkey Kong Bananza, and then Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, if you want to count that. However, there are still tons of reasons to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2—even at its higher-than-expected price.

For starters, while there may not be a great number of exclusive games, the ones that Nintendo showed off are looking pretty damn tantalizing. Donkey Kong Bananza has awesome terrain-deforming platform action gameplay and a hilarious new Donkey Kong design, Mario Kart World takes the series to the open road for the first time and features up to 24 racers on a single track, and The Duskbloods looks to be a truly unique take on FromSoftware's own delightful dark fantasy formula, with a new emphasis on PvP combat.





The Switch 2 will accept both Switch and new Switch 2 cartridges. Both taste bad, though.





Unlike on the Xbox and PlayStation, games don't automatically get upgraded with improved performance or visuals on the Switch 2, but Nintendo has confirmed that there will be many games that get free upgrade patches to add these features on Switch 2. A much smaller selection of Switch games will receive full-on "Switch 2 Edition" releases on the new platform. Titles confirmed for this treatment including Super Mario Party Jamboree, both Legend of Zelda titles, Kirby & the Forgotten Land, Pokémon Legends Z-A, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. These games will get extra content and features beyond simple visual and performance upgrades, including new game content in at least Mario Party and Kirby. These are paid upgrades, though, even if you already own the original game.





Nintendo Switch 2 Hardware Upgrades

While it isn't as exciting as if it were an OLED, the Switch 2's screen does have HDR support.





There's no need to get into the specifics here—for that, you can look at our previous coverage—but the short version is that the Switch 2 uses a new custom NVIDIA chip with faster CPU cores, a double-wide memory bus, and a GPU that is both on a much newer architecture ( Maxwell vs. Ampere ) but also as much as three times larger by shader count. Memory goes from 4GB total to 12GB, and storage is bumped from 32GB to 256GB. The Ampere-based GPU supports DLSS upscaling, which is likely a significant part of how 4K gaming is achieved.





Just like the original Switch, the new machine can be played in handheld mode with Joy-Cons attached, in docked mode while connected to a TV, or in table-top mode using the integrated stand. The stand on the Switch 2 runs the full width of the system to better support its greater size and heft. Nintendo says that the Switch 2 has "2 to 6 hours" of play time with a double-sized battery, but we'll see how that plays out in practice.





Nintendo Switch 2 Pricing Concerns





It's really about the games. From what we know , the new titles will range from $70 to $80 as digital downloads. Donkey Kong Bananza is confirmed for $70 as a download, while Mario Kart World is confirmed as $80, with a physical copy costing $90. The price of the new, NVMe-enabled cartridges is certainly high and we can understand that pricing—adjusted for inflation, it's still cheaper than Nintendo 64 games were.





There will still be legions of adoring fans lining up to buy the Switch 2 , though, even if it and its games were twice the price. It's the simple fact that Nintendo offers an experience you just can't get anywhere else. If you want to play Mario, Zelda, Pokémon, Donkey Kong, or Splatoon, you're going to have to be on the Switch 2.



