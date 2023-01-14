NVIDIA And Google Step Up Against Microsoft’s Controversial Activision Acquisition





Following the case of Microsoft attempting to acquire Activision-Blizzard-King is like watching a stage play put on by middle-schoolers: full of drama, unscripted twists, and surprise setbacks . The latest event in this grand saga is a big one: both Google and NVIDIA have thrown their hats into the ring, providing commentary to the FTC in support of its complaint against the merger.





Of course, the biggest roadblock to the merger is the lawsuit from both companies' home stomping ground, the United States Federal Trade Commission. The FTC's complaint says that it thinks Microsoft will gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace for cloud, subscription, and mobile gaming with the purchase. That's fair enough, because Activision is one of the biggest and most successful game publishers in the world.





Microsoft points out its relatiively weak market share position against its rivals.



This news comes to us by way of Bloomberg, who cites anonymous industry sources ; Google and NVIDIA declined to comment on the matter. Still, it makes sense for the two companies to oppose the merger if they think it would be harmful to the games business as a whole. Google operates the Android platform that hosts many games created by Activision, and Microsoft could take actions detrimental to that revenue stream.





