Some Gamers Are Trying To Score A Killshot In Microsoft's $69B Activision Merger





The complaint points out not only that Microsoft has made many other purchases of major competitors but also that the breadth of titles and franchises affected by this purchase is immense. As the lawsuit alleges, this purchase would bring not only major brands like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft under Microsoft's banner, but also King's games, like Candy Crush Saga. Those would join the likes of Doom, Elder Scrolls, Halo, and all of Rare's IPs.



