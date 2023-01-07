Microsoft Admits That Calling The FTC Unconstitutional Was A Bad Idea





Now, we understand being upset when you don't get your way, but attempting to dismantle the entire FTC and its court (where the hearings are being held) seems a bit extreme. Microsoft clearly agrees, because it has now withdrawn its original rebuttal to the FTC's lawsuit and replaced it with one that removes a five-point clause attacking the FTC directly.





From Microsoft's original rebuttal to the FTC lawsuit.



Across the next five bullet points, the document goes on to make several other attacks on the agency as well as attempts defenses of Microsoft's purchase on constitutional grounds, saying that "the Commission's procedures violate Microsoft's right to procedural due process under the [...] Fifth Amendment."



