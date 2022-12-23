Microsoft Fires Back Hard At FTC Lawsuit To Block Its Activision Deal 





The FTC's lawsuit alleges that the purchase of Activision-Blizzard-King by Microsoft would harm competition in the market and lead to less choice for gamers. Microsoft's rebuttal is primarily to point out that it's not only a fairly distant third-place player in the console market behind second-place Sony and market leader Nintendo, but also that it has essentially no presence in the mobile market.





Source: Microsoft (click to enlarge)



Microsoft's filing also mentions that it actually expects the deal to make Activision's games "more broadly available" by expanding to additional platforms, "like Nintendo." It does make a certain sort of sense that Microsoft's technical expertise could help Activision bring its properties to more platforms, but to see it stated as a goal by Microsoft is pretty curious.





Bethesda's Starfield is likely to be a mega-hit on its release early next year.



Microsoft isn't exactly a small indie publisher, though. The biggest properties it owns these days were acquired as part of its Zenimax purchase, and the hotly-anticipated titles Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI will be exclusive to Xbox and Windows PCs, as previously-announced







A Starfield Cityscape

