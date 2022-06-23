NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 And 4070 Alleged Specs Revealed Ahead Of Launch





The latest leaks from kopite7kimi sound a lot more realistic than some of the stuff we've heard before. In a tweet today, he provided some "updates" on the expected specifications of the GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, and 4070. The tweet includes significant specifications for the upcoming GPUs, and in a follow-up tweet, he provided his expectations for the cards' total board power.





Matching up with earlier rumors, kopite7kimi also puts the RTX 4090 down for a 450W total board power. This coincides with the maximum amount of power that the 12VHPWR connector is allowed to carry without having the extra four sense pins. Almost nobody has a power supply with that capability yet—there's only one on the market—so it seems unlikely we'll see cards exceed 450W nominal power in the short-term.





This same board might play host to an RTX 4090 GPU.



The leaker seems less confident in his power estimate for the GeForce RTX 4080, listing it with a question mark. The estimate is 420W, which isn't all that far from the GeForce RTX 4090. Given the huge difference in allotment of functional units, it's possible that the GeForce RTX 4080 is clocked much higher than its larger sibling to keep them from being too far apart in final performance. That would push it out of the optimal area on the performance/watt curve, potentially making the 4090 a more efficient card.





The leaked specifications for Ada Lovelace, compared to Ampere.



Unsurprisingly, given that it's a much smaller GPU, the RTX 4070 gets put down for a downright-reasonable 300W TBP. Remember when a 300W graphics card seemed absurd? It wasn't all that long ago that people were making memes comparing the R9 290X's blower to a jet engine.





Remember this card?

