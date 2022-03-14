CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianMonday, March 14, 2022, 04:52 PM EDT

Rumor Suggests NVIDIA’s Beastly GeForce RTX 4090 Ti Lovelace GPU Could Demand Over 800W

GeForce RTX 3090
When it comes to graphics card leaks and rumors, there are a number of fairly-reliable sources. Two of the most prolific producers of recent rumors have been Twitter users @kopite7kimi and @Greymon55. Regular HotHardware readers are sure to be familiar with these names; we've reported on their rumors many times.

Regarding NVIDIA's next-generation GPU family based on its Ada Lovelace architecture, we've already heard quite a bit. Back in November of last year, Greymon55 asked if hardware enthusiasts were ready for double the performance at double the power consumption. That seemed almost preposterous at the time, but later leaks have continued to corroborate that concept.

Just three weeks ago we heard tell that the top-end Ada Lovelace parts could be far and away the thirstiest GPUs ever made. Kopite7kimi remarked that he had heard a range from 450 Watts to 800 Watts for the top-end RTX 4000-series GPUs. At that time, Greymon55 made similar remarks, but both leakers were careful to note that they weren't prepared to confirm any of those specifications.

kopitetweet

Now, both leakers are bringing those ideas back around with slightly more certainty. For his part, Kopite7kimi says that he's been told a Total Graphics Power (TGP) of 600W has been confirmed for the hypothetical "xx90"-series part. That would max out the power draw of a PCIe 5.0 power connector, also known as the ATX 3.0 12VHPWR connector.

greymon55tweet

"xx90" isn't necessarily the top-end part of NVIDIA's lineup, though. That honor could theoretically go to an "xx90 Ti" card, and Greymon55 posits that if the RTX 4080 has a 450W TGP and the RTX 4090 has a 600W TGP, then a supposed RTX 4090 Ti could have an "800W+" TGP. That's really "eight hundred watts or more," yeah.

siliconsustenancetweet
Our writer couldn't let this brilliant bit of sarcasm go by unnoticed.

Exceeding the limits of even the brand-new 12VHPWR connector would require a second 12VHPWR connector, which is not something proposed as an option in neither PCIe 5.0 nor ATX specifications. Alternatively, board vendors could do something equally wacky, like including an old-school 8-pin connector alongside the 12VHPWR connector; in combination with the PCI Express slot itself, that could get a card to 800+ Watts.

kopitereply

That's to say nothing of the cooling required for even a 450-Watt graphics card, much less 600 W or even 800 W. In the replies to his tweet, kopite7kimi replies to a cheeky query by proposing the idea of a four-slot air cooler. We've seen such a thing on the leaked GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, and AORUS also sells its GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME 24G model with a four-slot cooler, but requiring such a thing on the reference card is as-yet unheard-of.

aorus geforce rtx 3090 extreme 24g 4slot cooler
The business end of the AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME.

Given the practical necessities of such an insane power requirement, it seems rather unlikely to us but it's 2022, baby. NVIDIA is not a company anyone would describe as being afraid to try new things. And given all that we've heard so far about Ada Lovelace and the RTX 4000 series graphics cards, it seems like the sky's the limit.
Tags:  Nvidia, rumors, leaks, (nasdaq:nvda), ada lovelace, rtx 4090 ti
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment