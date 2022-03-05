NVIDIA Employee Data Leaked, Hackers Threaten Trade Secrets, RTX 40 Series Allegedly Exposed





However, Lapsus has made numerous demands of NVIDIA, and changed its goals twice. Initially the group simply wanted to establish contact with Team Green, but later, it said that it wants the company to "push an update for all 30 series firmware that remove every LHR limitations." LHR, of course, stands for "Lite Hash Rate," and it refers to NVIDIA's practice of artificially limiting cryptographic hash rates on GeForce GPUs intended for gamers, rather than crypto miners. Lapsus claims to have gamers in mind with this demand, but it's hard to imagine how.









Even if Lapsus doesn't end up releasing the design files for GeForce GPUs, the data that the group has released has already done plenty of damage. The employee data from NVIDIA included e-mail addresses and hashed passwords for some 71,335 employees both past and present. NVIDIA is only known to have around 18,000 employees at current, so it's possible that that information goes back quite a ways. HaveIBeenPwned claims that the hashes have been cracked already, and are being traded among the hacker community.





The standout specification is of course the L2 cache size. It's tied to the memory bus width, and is sixteen times larger in Ada Lovelace than in Ampere. That's bound to have a big impact on performance, but don't discount the effect of having some 71% more shader modules, either. That top-end AD102 GPU is going to be absolutely massive, and likely responsible for the outrageous 600W power draw claims we've seen in the past.











Another concern from the Lapsus hack is the release of NVIDIA signatures. Along with the leak, a couple of signatures for expired NVIDIA certifications came out. Per cybersecurity enthusiast Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog on Twitter ), threat actors have already started using the leaked NVIDIA certs to sign their malware.





Even though they're expired, Windows 10 and Windows 11 will gleefully load them as drivers, at the kernel level. That opens the hatch for a flood of nasty exploits using the expired certs, but thankfully, security experts are already on top of the matter.