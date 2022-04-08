CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, April 08, 2022, 10:43 AM EDT

Galax GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC Flashes Gorgeous White PCB And 28 Phase Power

Galax GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Hall Of Fame OC Lab Edition without its cooling shroud
Galax's collection of Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition graphics cards are stunning beauties, and not just on the outside. Japanese overclocker Duck OC managed to get his hands on the latest variant, the Galax GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition, and promptly removed the water cooling block for an impromptu photo shoot.

In doing so, we get a better look at the card's gorgeous white printed circuit board (PCB). It's certainly spiffy, but it's also dressed to the nines with a delightfully beefy 28-phase (24+4) power design donning the 14-layer board. That's up from the 21 (18+3) VRM phases found on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition model.

Galax GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition backside
NVIDIA's latest flagship is a thirsty graphics card for sure, with a 12-pin power connector that, for most users, will connect to their power supply unit (PSU) with a three 8-pin PCIe adapter cable. Galax's HOF model, however, is one of a small few of extreme enthusiast models to flaunt dual 16-pin PCIe connectors. That means snaking six 8-pin PCIe cable connectors by way of using two adapter cables.

In theory, that could supply up to 1200W of power (each 12-pin connector is technically capable of carrying 600W). The max TGP is actually less than half that, but still beefy at 516W. In case it's not obvious, these cards are built for enthusiasts to push the limits. This is facilitated with a dual BIOS configuration and voltage read points (these cards are often used in LN2 setups).

Out of the box, the card sports a 1,920MHz boost clock in Performance mode, up from NVIDIA's reference 1,860MHz boost clock. It's a safe bet, however, that Duck OC and other owners of this card will push things even further.

It's not clear when the HOF OC Lab Edition variant will be available or how much it will cost.
Tags:  (nasdaq:nvda), galax, ampere, geforce rtx 3090 ti
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment