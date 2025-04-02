Nintendo Highlighted 66 Titles For The Switch 2, Foreshadowing Massive Game Library





Mario Kart World





Yes, he just punched that hole in the wall. (Donkey Kong Bananza)

Crazy specs for a handheld. (Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, launching on both Switches.)

Using mouse mode for aiming in Super Mario Party Jamboree TV.

Zelda Notes in Tears of the Kingdom

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Star Crossed World





Hogwarts Legacy

Street Fighter 6, now with waggle!

A young Goro Majima in Yakuza 0 Director's Cut.

Fast Fusion





The Duskbloods seems like a fusion of Bloodborne, Elden Ring, and Hunt: Showdown.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade





Electronic Arts and 2K Games are bringing some huge franchises to Nintendo's platform.

Only the top three titles are actually 100% confirmed; the others were only teased.

Finally, while it may not be as exciting as the actual new games, Nintendo also announced that a selection of Gamecube titles are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service for users that have the Expansion Pack and a Switch 2. Only the first three titles in the list above are explicitly confirmed, but Nintendo said that more games are coming to the service, and the rest of the games in the list up there were shown on screen while saying so, so we think they're probably strong bets for future updates.





These games are being retro-fitted with customizable controls and full online play for up to four players, including support for Nintendo's new GameChat feature that lets players voice chat and screen-share while playing. While many players would have preferred a port of Wind Waker HD, playing it in this way will still offer increased resolution over the original, so it's not quite the "authentic" experience (for the better!)



