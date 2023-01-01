CATEGORIES
Madden NFL 23 Players Outraged At EA After Save Data Is Wiped But There May Be A Fix

by Tim SweezySunday, January 01, 2023, 12:23 AM EDT
EA projects only 40 percent of affected player's franchise cloud saves will be able to be saved after a data storage issue recently. The issue only affects those who tried logging into their account between 2:45 pm EST December 28, 2022 and 12:45 am EST on December 29, 2022.

Electronic Arts does not have the best track record when it comes to making its players happy. Recently, some players of Need for Speed: Unbound were experiencing flashing and blinking displays. The company first informed those who were affected that they would need to update their GPU vBIOS, before changing the needed fix to updating the motherboard BIOS. Now, some players are possibly looking at losing years of their Madden Online Franchise progress due to a data storage issue.

EA Madden game developers issued an apology on December 30, 2022 to those unfortunate souls who logged into their franchise leagues during a ten hour period between December 28-29th. Anyone who logged into their franchise league during that time may have lost their franchise completely.

Developers stated, "The team is currently projecting around 40% of leagues to be recovered." This leaves all those who logged in during the affected time period holding their breath as they await their franchise's fate.

One Madden Reddit user posted that they are looking at losing 10 years of progress if they are not one of fortunate ones who have their data restored.

The sad reality is that many of those who logged in during the affected time period will lose their franchise league completely. It is yet to be seen if EA developers can actually restore the projected 40%. In the meantime, EA says, "If you logged in during the above window, we encourage you to start a new franchise as the mode is up and running."
