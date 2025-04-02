Nintendo Switch 2 Is Official: Bigger, Faster, Cooler And Way More Storage





As expected, Nintendo provided a fuller reveal of its upcoming Switch 2 console during a special Nintendo Direct livestream event today. The hour-long event offered up additional details that were not disclosed during an earlier showcase trailer , including bits about the hardware design, special capabilities, pricing, preorder and release dates, and a whole host of games (which we'll cover in a separate article). Lets dive in.





During the event, Nintendo said this doesn't amount to a simple upgrade to the Switch, but is a whole new system designed from the ground up. Part of that entails a bigger 7.9-inch display with a Full HD 1080p resolution. It's of the LCD variety (not unexpected, but a mild bummer if you were hoping for OLED), and according to Nintendo, it's the same thickness as the Switch 1









What's also not unexpected is a lack of details on the system-on-chip (SoC) powering the Switch 2, or details like the amount of system memory and so forth. However, Nintendo is promising "significantly improved CPU and GPU performance" compared to its predecessor, which is important since the system is driving a higher resolution (1080p versus 720p in handheld mode).













What about rumors of 4K gaming? Nintendo says the upgraded dock supports video output at up to a 4K resolution and gaming at up to 120 frames per second. Otherwise known as TV mode, this is a significant bump from the Switch 1, which can output at up to 1080p and 60 frames per second in TV mode. There's also a cooling fan in the dock to keep the console cool.





Back to the Switch 2 itself, the new handheld gets a huge bump in built-in storage to 256GB. Granted, 256GB isn't in and of itself massive, but that's four times as much as the Switch OLED (64GB) and a whopping eight-fold increase over the Switch in LCD form (32GB). And once again, it's expandable, this time via microSD Express cards.













Nintendo retooled the kickstand on the Switch 2, which can be adjusted freely for a precise viewing angle. The Switch also adds a second USB-C port—one on the bottom as before, and another one up top—to allow for charging the system while playing in tabletop mode. Likewise, players can connect a compatible USB-C camera for video chat on the Switch's new GameChat capability.





Spatial 3D sound is part of the Switch 2 package as well. Nintendo claims this results in more natural and clearer audio with a more balanced sound range, as well as a more immersive audio experiences.













Finally, in terms of the hardware, Nintendo confirmed what we basically knew all along about the redesigned Joy-Con controllers—they magnetically attach and detach.





"In addition, either Joy-Con 2 controller can be operated like a mouse by sliding it on a surface like a table or on a pair of pants. They can be used in multiple ways, including for games that require aiming," Nintendo confirmed as well.













Overall, it sounds like a solid next-gen upgrade to the super-popular handheld. What about pricing and availability? The Switch 2 carries a $449.99 MSRP, which includes the console itself, left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers, Joy-Con 2 grip, Joy-Con 2 straps, Switch 2 dock, ultra-high speed HDMI cable, AC adapter, and a USB-C charging cable. Nintendo will also offer the Switch 2 bundled with Mario Kart World for $499.99.





Both will be available to preorder on April 9, 2025 and will release on June 5.