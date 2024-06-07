Hogwarts Legacy Finally Summons A Feature Gamers Have Been Demanding





Camera Functions

Visual Controls

Visual Filters and Effects (the strength of all filters can be adjusted with a slider)

Hide Character, Hide NPCs

Character Poses

Frames

Hogwarts Legacy and House Crest Logos

Adjust Time of Day and Season

3x3 Grid

Photo Effects

UI Toggle

Reset all settings except camera position.

Photo Mode is not the only feature that is being added. Players can also reset their talent points, or individually undo specific talent points. Do bear in mind, however, each talent point that is reset will cost 200 gold.





There are also a few new cosmetics being added, which include the Azkaban Coat, Azkaban Prisoner’s Outfit, and The Glasses That Lived, which debuted in the Hogwarts Legacy Easter Egg video. Warner Bros also added the update includes several bug fixes and optimizations for players.