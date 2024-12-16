CATEGORIES
home News

Elden Ring Just Slayed The Entire Dark Souls Franchise In This Key Metric

by Alan VelascoMonday, December 16, 2024, 01:59 PM EDT
elden ring sales hero
FromSoftware’s Elden Ring isn’t just racking up yearly game awards for the company, it’s also hauling in serious cash with impressive sales numbers. Bandai Namco, the game’s publisher, has announced that Elden Ring has sold 28.6 million copies as of September 2024. With a fresh surge in sales thanks to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC that launched earlier this year, which managed to make the cut at The Game Awards as a nominee for game of the year.

These numbers are enough to surpass the sales total of the entire Dark Souls series. According to a post by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, @ZhugeEX on social media platform X, this series has sold 27 million copies to date. These sales numbers have been over the course of three different titles that began back in 2012.

elden ring sales body

So it should be no surprise that Bandai Namco wants to keep the Elden Ring party going. One of the biggest surprise announcements at The Game Awards was the debut of Elden Ring Nightrein, which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2025. This new entry into the franchise will allow gamers to come together in a co-op adventure as they traverse an ever-changing world and confront deadly bosses at the end of each day. With the ultimate goal of defeating the Nightlord.

However, the future of FromSoftware and Elden Ring is still up in the air. Sony is apparently in talks with Kadokawa, Bandai Namco’s parent company, about a possible acquisition. This could potentially lead to future Elden Ring entries becoming exclusive to PlayStation hardware. Although these sales numbers might play a role in ensuring that this franchise remains multiplatform as Sony will look to recoup the money it’s going to spend in acquiring Kadokawa.
Tags:  Gaming, bandai-namco, fromsoftware, elden-ring
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment