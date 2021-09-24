Nintendo Switch Online Expanding With N64 And Sega Genesis Games

Nintendo announced it is expanding its online service for its Switch console , with a new membership plan arriving in about a month from now. Unveiled during the latest Nintendo Direct event, the upgraded plan (or add-on, really) will open up access to a collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, in addition to the current catalog of NES titles.





It's not yet clear how much the upgraded subscription tier will cost. As things stand, a Nintendo Switch Online membership runs $3.99 per month, with discounted pricing for longer commitments—$7.99 for three months and $19.99 for 12 months. There's also a family membership plan that runs $34.99 per year, for groups of up to eight people. It's the best value of the bunch, if you can coordinate with family and/or friends.









Assuming Nintendo doesn't go bananas with pricing, the addition of N64 and Sega Genesis games will undoubtedly lure in more subscribers. Retro gaming is red hot, and Nintendo has been a major driving force in that arena, both through its online service and by way of revived consoles ( NES Classic and SNES Classic ).





"Get access to even more benefits, with a library of Nintendo 64 games featuring newly added online play for up to 4 players (get ready for 4-player, online Mario Kart 64 races), as well as retro Sega Genesis classics!," Nintendo explains.





The upgraded tier is being billed as an "Expansion Pack" to the regular online service. At the outside, the service will include the following N64 and Genesis titles...

Nintendo 64

