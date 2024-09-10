Why Astro Bot Is Getting Rave Reviews And You Should Play It Now

With 300 bots to rescue throughout the adventure, along with puzzle pieces, there is a lot to explore In this game. You can beat the levels in a straightforward manner, and then go back to get all of the achievements and hidden goodies, for example. Also, Team Asobi, the brains and developers behind Astro Bot
, recently revealed
that they will provide a free DLC later this year. This will be a modestly sized DLC, but will include some extra bots and the anticipated time trials. The new maps will be meant for these speed run challenges, which were a lot of fun in the original Astro's Playroom
.
Some folks will feel that Astro Bot
is a game that should come included with every PlayStation 5 console, as it is a significant game that outlines PlayStation history at every step of the way. The bots are not generic, but are PlayStation characters from games such as God of War.
This cross-pollination builds a Nintendo-like universe of recognizable characters.
The game is also gorgeous graphically, with beautifully done worlds and animations. With the next generation PlayStation 5 Pro
being announced soon, it will be interesting to see if it has any upgrade effects on graphics for this title. With the new Sony console rumored to pack increased GPU performance along with ray tracing capabilities, there surely is room for some extra fidelity here.
Astro Bot
deserves multiple play throughs, and deserves the rave reviews that it has achieved. With Sony having to pull from the market its failed Concord
game recently, we're certain the company is breathing a bit easier with the huge success of Astro Bot
.