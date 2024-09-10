Why Astro Bot Is Getting Rave Reviews And You Should Play It Now

Astro Bot is a glorious spectacle for gamers







Some folks will feel that Astro Bot is a game that should come included with every PlayStation 5 console, as it is a significant game that outlines PlayStation history at every step of the way. The bots are not generic, but are PlayStation characters from games such as God of War. This cross-pollination builds a Nintendo-like universe of recognizable characters.



The game is also gorgeous graphically, with beautifully done worlds and animations. With the next generation







There's also a special edition Astro Bot DualSense controller available now and it;'s nicely designed, but does not provide any extra functionality over the standard controller.

With 300 bots to rescue throughout the adventure, along with puzzle pieces, there is a lot to explore In this game. You can beat the levels in a straightforward manner, and then go back to get all of the achievements and hidden goodies, for example. Also, Team Asobi, the brains and developers behind Astro Bot, recently revealed that they will provide a free DLC later this year. This will be a modestly sized DLC, but will include some extra bots and the anticipated time trials. The new maps will be meant for these speed run challenges, which were a lot of fun in the original Astro's Playroom. PlayStation 5 Pro being announced soon, it will be interesting to see if it has any upgrade effects on graphics for this title. With the new Sony console rumored to pack increased GPU performance along with ray tracing capabilities, there surely is room for some extra fidelity here. Astro Bot deserves multiple play throughs, and deserves the rave reviews that it has achieved. With Sony having to pull from the market its failed Concord game recently, we're certain the company is breathing a bit easier with the huge success of Astro Bot.

Astro Bot is enjoyable to play as a 3D platformer, and challenging to just the right degree. Each level is jam packed with new experiences and innovative ways for Astro to interact with the environment, with clever physics employed throughout.