New Windows 11 Build Fixes Storage Lag and Lifts Old 32GB FAT32 Limit
For those unfamiliar with FAT32, it is a legacy file system what's mostly been supplanted by NTFS (NT File System) and exFAT (Extensible File Allocation Table). But for legacy devices that still use FAT32, removing the arbitrarily imposed 32GB limit is a welcome upgrade. The file size limit, however, remains at 4GB.
Microsoft is also updating the Storage menu. The responsiveness of the Storage menu has been improved and opening it will no longer trigger a UAC prompt. Instead, a UAC prompt is required only when viewing temporary files. The "Disk & Volumes" menu performance has also been improved.
Microsoft recently promised to slow its AI integration into Windows 11 and shift its focus to optimizing and streamlining the OS. Last week, we also reported on a major overhaul to the Windows Insider Program designed to make it easier to switch between different builds . While small updates like this one may not seem like much on their own, it's good to see Microsoft focused on feature upgraded and performance improvements.