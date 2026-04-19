CATEGORIES
home News

New Windows 11 Build Fixes Storage Lag and Lifts Old 32GB FAT32 Limit

by Chris HarperSunday, April 19, 2026, 01:33 PM EDT
hero windows 11
In Microsoft's latest plan to clean up and optimize Windows 11 and make it the premiere gaming platform, even minor system functionality is getting a second look. For the latest Insider Preview build, that means improvements to how Windows manages storage volumes. One of the most notable changes is behind the scenes, but resolves a longtime FAT32 32GB volume size limit. With this latest update, FAT32 volumes can scale all the way up to 2 TB.

For those unfamiliar with FAT32, it is a legacy file system what's mostly been supplanted by NTFS (NT File System) and exFAT (Extensible File Allocation Table). But for legacy devices that still use FAT32, removing the arbitrarily imposed 32GB limit is a welcome upgrade. The file size limit, however, remains at 4GB.

Microsoft is also updating the Storage menu. The responsiveness of the Storage menu has been improved and opening it will no longer trigger a UAC prompt. Instead, a UAC prompt is required only when viewing temporary files. The "Disk & Volumes" menu performance has also been improved.

win11 storage setings
The Storage settings menu loads much faster on the latest Windows 11 Insider Build

Microsoft recently promised to slow its AI integration into Windows 11 and shift its focus to optimizing and streamlining the OS. Last week, we also reported on a major overhaul to the Windows Insider Program designed to make it easier to switch between different builds . While small updates like this one may not seem like much on their own, it's good to see Microsoft focused on feature upgraded and performance improvements.
Tags:  Microsoft, Windows, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use