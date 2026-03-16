Windows 11 Pulls Back Copilot Features As Microsoft Rethinks AI Strategy
In particular, Zac Bowden over at Windows Central is claiming that his sources have revealed to him that Microsoft's very recent reticence regarding AI features actually originates as far back as June 2024, when the company delayed its controversial Recall feature. At that time, according to Bowden, "a number of other AI features that were in the pipeline were essentially put on pause."
That does make sense when you look at what was promised back in 2024 versus what has actually launched. We did get AI features added to Settings and File Explorer, but they weren't integrated into a larger "Copilot" ecosystem. Instead, these features, like semantic search in Settings and the AI actions available in the Explorer context menu, were built right into the apps themselves.
Bowden reached out to Microsoft for comment, and he got a mealy-mouthed bunch of corporate nothing that we won't bother to reprint here. As expected, of course; Microsoft isn't going to come right out and admit that everyone hates its AI push. Still, it's plain to see that features like Copilot-powered notifications have never actually launched despite being demoed all the way back in 2024. The writer's sources supposedly say that Microsoft is "moving to reduce AI bloat across Windows 11 this year," which is incredibly welcome if true.
We're tech guys here at HotHardware, and we wouldn't be great at our jobs if we rejected AI outright. Still, there's a difference between appreciating the convenience of an AI-powered translation on short-form social media (or when AI is used to help sickly dogs get better) and AI running 24/7 as a part of my operating system. Hopefully Microsoft has come to understand that AI features need to be optional and opt-in, not mandatory and "can't opt out".