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Windows 11 Pulls Back Copilot Features As Microsoft Rethinks AI Strategy

by Zak KillianMonday, March 16, 2026, 12:30 PM EDT
hero copilot plus pc question mark
Many users have decried the rapid and pervasive integration of AI features in Windows 11. For many, the final straw was when Microsoft Copilot-ified the humble Notepad application. "Enough's enough," folks said as they downloaded sketchy scripts like Remove Windows AI to rip out the very foundations of Microsoft's AI push. Surprisingly, Microsoft seems to have taken note of its users' distaste for the unasked-for integrations, as several previously-promised functions have never materialized, and Microsoft seems to have hit the brakes on new AI features.

In particular, Zac Bowden over at Windows Central is claiming that his sources have revealed to him that Microsoft's very recent reticence regarding AI features actually originates as far back as June 2024, when the company delayed its controversial Recall feature. At that time, according to Bowden, "a number of other AI features that were in the pipeline were essentially put on pause."

That does make sense when you look at what was promised back in 2024 versus what has actually launched. We did get AI features added to Settings and File Explorer, but they weren't integrated into a larger "Copilot" ecosystem. Instead, these features, like semantic search in Settings and the AI actions available in the Explorer context menu, were built right into the apps themselves.

copilot redesign

Bowden reached out to Microsoft for comment, and he got a mealy-mouthed bunch of corporate nothing that we won't bother to reprint here. As expected, of course; Microsoft isn't going to come right out and admit that everyone hates its AI push. Still, it's plain to see that features like Copilot-powered notifications have never actually launched despite being demoed all the way back in 2024. The writer's sources supposedly say that Microsoft is "moving to reduce AI bloat across Windows 11 this year," which is incredibly welcome if true.

We're tech guys here at HotHardware, and we wouldn't be great at our jobs if we rejected AI outright. Still, there's a difference between appreciating the convenience of an AI-powered translation on short-form social media (or when AI is used to help sickly dogs get better) and AI running 24/7 as a part of my operating system. Hopefully Microsoft has come to understand that AI features need to be optional and opt-in, not mandatory and "can't opt out".
Tags:  Microsoft, AI, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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