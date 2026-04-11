Microsoft Overhauls Windows Insider Program To Fix Channel And Feature Rollout Confusion
Additionally, the Windows Insider Program now allows you to opt into previews for one of three major branches: Windows 11 25H2 for existing x86 PCs, Windows 11 26H1 for ARM PCs, and "Future Platforms" for what is presumably the upcoming Windows 11 26H2.
Another customization option being added to WIP with this update is Feature Flags, which allows you to customize indicators for various new Insider Program features. If you want WIP to keep you informed on the newest features being added, this is a useful feature. Even better, the new Insider Program is also doing away with gradual rollouts, ensuring that if you're on the Experimental branch, all new features will be available to your PC immediately, as opposed to spotting them in a post like this, installing the update, and then having to find additional patches piecemeal.
Overall, it seems Microsoft has made a thoughtful overhaul to the Windows Insider Program. The IPU system alone is a major quality of life update, but the addition of streamlined channel selection and removal of gradual rollouts are major improvements too. The promises of an improved Windows 11 look more credible by the day.