Massive GTA 6 Gameplay And Map Leak Reveals More Than Rockstar Ever Has
But the reason we're not posting them is because Rockstar would clearly prefer that we didn't. That's also how we know the leaks are legitimate: because anyone who posts them anywhere—X, Instagram, Discord, etc—gets their posts removed within minutes. Given that, we're also not linking out to any sources for the files, because any such links would likely go dead in minutes. We also don't really want to draw the ire of Take-Two's legal team.
Still, we can tell you about the leaks. Frankly, if you're not absolutely foaming at the mouth for GTA 6, there's not too much to see of any particular interest. Both clips were clearly recorded in HDR mode, meaning that the tonemapping is all wrong and everything looks dim and washed out. The gameplay looks fundamentally similar to GTA V's, so if you've played GTA V, you know what to expect.
The first clip shows Jason leaning on the railing at the house we saw in the beginning of the second trailer. The player walks him to the edge of his balcony, hops over the railing down a floor the ground, picks up a basketball, shoots a few hoops, and that's the end of the clip. It's clearly not final footage; the animations are a little clumsy and at one point the basketball clearly clips right through Jason. It also awkwardly snaps to his hands every time he grabs it.
That's not to say there's nothing of interest in the clip, though; we get to see a rather sizable deck attached to Jason's house, and we can also see that he has a jetski on a trailer in his driveway. His house also apparently has a boat ramp immediately adjacent to it, on his property, which is interesting. The tutorial prompts are lacking button icons; it's not clear if this is a beta stage thing or a PC build thing; either way it likely indicates the game was captured on PC.
In the other clip, Jason is driving around badly in what appears to be a Vapid Creado, which is one of a couple GTA universe equivalents to the Chevrolet El Camino. He does a burnout before cutting a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and then colliding with a freight truck in oncoming traffic. The freight truck owner turns around to come after him, and then yells "Get the f--k out! I need to get some teeth out of your face!" before climbing out of the passenger side of his truck, as the driver's side door is blocked by Jason's Creado.
Jason likewise climbs out the passenger side of his Creado, briefly fights the freight truck driver before knocking him over with what is clearly a canned two-character animation takedown, then picks up the pipe wrench he was carrying and bludgeons him to death with it, attracting police attention. He jumps back in the Creado, runs into the ambulance attempting to attend the freight driver, and then speeds toward the nearby hospital's medevac helicopter before the clip ends.
There are some interesting things to observe in this clip, too. Most noticeable is the on-screen visual indicator for "nearby police", which are a pair of blue and red flashing blurs on the edge of the screen. This is useful for knowing where enemy cop cars are when trying to make an escape. Also, in the top right of this clip, we can see three red indicators. The video quality is too poor (at least in the clips we've seen) to make out what these are, but they only appear when Jason acquires a warrant rating and may indicate a more involved crime system than previous games, as they appear to potentially indicate specific crimes, although that's just conjecture on my part.
Finally, the leaked image we mentioned is what appears to be a full map of the state of Leonida. Disappointingly, it's another island state, similar to San Andreas (and every previous GTA game); some people had hoped that the new game would take place in a world more realistically connected to a continental landmass. Still, the map does look considerably larger than the GTA V map. The city of Vice City itself seems to be less than a quarter of the map, where Los Santos is more like a third of San Andreas; the map seems broadly divided into at least five different counties: Vice-Dale, Mariana, Kelly, Leonard, and Lummox. There look to be at least six or seven small towns besides the main city, and there's a ton of wilderness area too, so players should have plenty of places to get in trouble.
GTA 6 isn't far away now, at least for console gamers. The game launches on November 19th, but people who preorder will be able to preload the game on November 12th. Take-Two hasn't actually confirmed a PC release date, but we imagine it will mosey along some 18-24 months after the console release, as it usually does. If you're dying for gameplay footage, rather than looking up these shoddy leaks, wait for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI: Extended Look special releasing August 26th at 3:00 PM ET on Netflix or 9:00 PM ET on YouTube.