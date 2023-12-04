Official Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Filled With Hints Drops Early With A Launch Date





Rockstar Games wasn't planning to unveil its highly anticipated first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, the next major installment in one of the most popular game franchises of all time, until Tuesday, December 5. Rather than wait, however, Rockstar has released the trailer a day early in response to a now-banned X (formerly Twitter) account beating the publisher to the punch.





"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube," Rockstar Games posted on Monday evening. And just like that, one of the most hyped unveils of year (if not longer) became official, and with it some clues about what to expect in GTA 6





Here's the official trailer...









Barring a massive fake out from Rockstar Games, GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City, a fictitious location based on the actual city of Miami, Florida. It's a familiar setting filled with sunny skies, palm trees, beaches and beach goers, a thriving nightlife, and a giant VICE sign that's revealed at the 40-second mark in the trailer.





Lest anyone is still not convinced, bayous and alligators abound in parts of the trailer. And incidentally, the soundtrack that blares through the one-and-a-half-minute teaser is "Love Is A Long Road" by Tom Petty, who was born in Florida (Gainesville, though, not Miami or Vice City). Coincidence? Not likely (keep reading).







The trailer is heavy on faux social media clips in the style of TikTok videos and livestreaming feeds. Plenty of criminal acts are shown or teased throughout the course of the relatively short trailer too, including armed robbery, police chases, and "dirt bags" on dirt bikes "terrorizing Vice City," as a news banner reads (which flat out confirms the setting, hints be damned).













Rockstar's introductory GTA 6 trailer also confirms that the game will feature the franchise's first female protagonist as part of a Bonnie and Clyde crime spree, as was previously speculated via leaks and rumors. Her name is Lucia and we get a glimpse of her and her assumed boyfriend walking out of a liquor store with cash in hand and bandanas covering their faces. It wraps up by showing the duo seemingly ready to celebrate by being intimate in a hotel room.





The final screen shows the GTA 6 logo with the caption, "Coming 2025," so there's your open-ended release date There's no precise release date mentioned, but at least now we have a rough estimate. Hopefully, we'll see the release on PC at the same time as console, or at least fairly close.

