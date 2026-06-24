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GTA 6 Will Launch As An $80 Single Player Title, Rockstar Reveals

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 24, 2026, 09:08 AM EDT
We finally know how much Grand Theft Auto VI will cost. Just ahead of preorder availability, developer Rockstar Games announced that GTA 6, widely considered the most anticipated video game since Earth came into existence, will launch at $79.99 for the base version and $99.99 for an Ultimate Edition with extra exclusive in-game perks.

In some respects, Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive are following Nintendo's lead, which began charging $80 for flagship titles on the Switch 2. And compared to the Grand Theft Auto V, which launched at $59.99 way back in 2013, GTA 6's starting price represents a $20 premium.

It's hard to be critical of the $79.99 price tag, though. Leading up to the official reveal, there was speculation that GTA 6 could set a new bar with a $100 starting price, or even higher, as at least one early listing seemed to suggest. In the end, Rockstar and Take-Two settled on a $10-$20 premium over what a lot of AAA titles had been launching at prior to Nintendo's market adjustment.

Personalized weapons exclusive to the Ultimate Edition.

According to Rockstar, GTA 6 will debut solely as a single-player experience with the promise of the "biggest, most immersive evolution of the series" to date. Those who opt for the $99.99 Ultimate Edition will have access to exclusive content, including a collection of "premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia's story."

That suggests there will be gaming elements beyond skins and in-game items that buyers of the base title will not have access to. However, all preorders placed before November 20, 2026, regardless of the edition will receive the Vintage Vice City Pack, which is a collection of throwback gear paying homage to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City released in 2002. Additionally, digital preorders will receive a free month of Rockstar's GTA+ subscription service.

Screenshot of Leonida Keys in GTA 6.

Speaking of digital, there will be no disc available at launch, even for those who pre-purchase a physical edition. Instead, physical preorders will come with a download code inside the box. The upshot is that physical preoders will be able to preload the game on November 12 via the digital download code, and then start playing on the game's November 19, 2026 launch date. The downside is, hardcore fans who want to take advantage of preorder perks AND secure a disc will seemingly have to purchase the game a second time in order to do so, at least from our understanding of the press release details.

Still no word on when a PC launch will happen, or the inevitable online element. In the meantime, GTA 6 will be available at the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Rockstar Games Store, and retailers around the globe.
Tags:  Rockstar Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand theft auto vi, gta 6, gta vi
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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