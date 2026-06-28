New GTA 6 Features Leak: The Visuals And AI Should Be Jaw-Dropping
First, the Amazon Brazil page claims that GTA VI's campaign will leverage dynamic character switching between the Bonnie & Clyde-like pairing, Jason and Lucia. Based on GTA V and its complex triple-character Heists, this is in line with what we now expect from Grand Theft Auto VI.
The website footage was captured at 1440p and 30 FPS, for reference.
Interestingly, the Amazon listing also refers to an in-depth social network feature within GTA VI, involving NPCs that trigger unique side missions thanks to their advanced AI and daily routines. Red Dead Redemption 2 also featured advanced NPC AI, and previous investigations revealed real-world URLs tied to GTA VI social media parodies, so this feature also seems likely. We've also seen some of that faux social media footage in previous trailers, which further lends credence to the idea.
Where things get more interesting is with the Kabum listing, which outlines some exclusive PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements, including the promise of "more stable framerates" and "higher resolution" on PS5 Pro, which implies that the 4K trailer footage we've seen so far could be from that console.
However, the trailer footage was also captured at 30 FPS, and we've also seen separate website footage set to 1440p rather than 4K. This could mean that all console versions are targeting 30 FPS and that PlayStation 5 Pro can better maintain that framerate—an outcome that, based on how Grand Theft Auto V launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, wouldn't be surprising.
Keep in mind, however, no solid numbers on GTA VI framerate or resolution have been given yet.
Based on how many PlayStation 5 Pro Enhanced titles offer both "Performance" and "Quality" modes, the trailer footage targeting 4K and 30 FPS would likely correspond to a Quality mode, which means the 1440p footage would then correspond to a Performance mode. Third-party analysis suggests that 60 FPS may not be feasible on current-generation consoles at all due to the graphics complexity of the game, but I wouldn't discount the possibility of 1440p and 40 FPS on PS5 Pro based on other large-scale, ray-traced titles we've seen on consoles, like Crimson Desert and Cyberpunk 2077.
Other features expected to arrive with Grand Theft Auto VI based on these leaks (as spotted by Vice) are in line with expectations, based on what we've already seen in previous games and footage, including dynamic weather and a day-night cycle.