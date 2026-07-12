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GTA 6 Preload Guide: Everything To Know Before Servers Open

by Paul LillySunday, July 12, 2026, 02:10 PM EDT
Grand Theft Auto VI guns.
You still have plenty of time to preorder Grand Theft Auto VI to reap some special bonus perks, including the Vintage Vice City Pack and a free month of the online GTA+ subscription service. Widely considered the most anticipated video game of all time, GTA VI releases to select consoles on November 19, 2026, though you'll be able to pre-load the game ahead of time so that you can jump right in and play the moment it unlocks.

Now, we already covered a bunch of pre-launch details in our GTA VI preorder guide, and while not necessarily a requisite, we highly recommend giving it a read. To recap the preorder bonus highlights (valid for preorders and purchased prior to November 20), the Vintage Vice City Pack rewards early buyers with various nostalgic-themed extras, such as the '55 Vapid Sanier sedan, a personal Shore Court garage near Ocean Beach, exclusive Miami-inspired hairstyles and outfits for the main protagonists (Jason and Lucia), and a Tommy Vercetti-style tropical skin.

Regarding GTA+, the premium subscription service also comes with various perks, such as a recurring monthly payment of $500,000 GTA  bucks into your GTA Online character's bank account (so long as you're actively subscribed), access to free or discounted GTA Online vehicles, a bunch of other odds and ends.

Jason and Lucia next to a fountain pool in GTA 6.

Here are ways to preorder GTA VI:

Pre-Load GTA VI Starting On November 12

Closeup renders of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation cases for Grand Theft Auto VI, on a gray gradient background.

If you decide to preorder, GTA VI, Rockstar Games will let you pre-load the game starting on November 12. The exact time has not been announced, but no matter how you slice it, that gives you a full week to download and install the game before it releases at midnight on November 19.

This applies to both physical and digital purchases. How so? Buyers who opt for the physical edition will not receive an actual disk, and instead will receive a download code inside the box. In no uncertain terms, Rockstar Games says that download code supports pre-loading on November 12, same as for those who bought a digital copy.

"Players who preorder digital versions of Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to begin pre-loading on November 12 to ensure they are able to play at launch on November 19. The physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI, containing a download code inside the box, will be available starting November 12 to support pre-loading," Rockstar Games states.

How can that apply to physical copies? Best Buy's listings for the physical copies indicate that the code in box delivers on November 12, the day pre-load availability unlocks, so we presume that means you will either receive the box that day (if you're having it shipped) or can pick it up in-store.

Semi-related: Best Buy is running a promotion where can save up to 30% on a select gaming accessory when preordering GTA VI. There are over two dozen items, including a mix of controllers and headsets, as well as Elgato capture devices. Check out Best Buy's GTA VI promo page to take advantage of the offer.
Tags:  Rockstar Games, (NASDAQ:TTWO), grand theft auto vi, gta 6, gta vi
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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