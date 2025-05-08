CATEGORIES
7 Important Details You Missed In Rockstar’s Second GTA 6 Trailer

by Alan VelascoThursday, May 08, 2025, 03:30 PM EDT
Grand Theft Auto fans were disappointed to learn that Rockstar needed more time to get GTA VI ready, pushing its release date out to mid-2026. However, the studio seems to have thrown fans a bone by stealth dropping its highly anticipated second trailer. Despite the lack of fanfare, the video is already nearing 100 million views. Clocking in at a little under three minutes, it’s chock full of details that can be easily missed.

Jason Might Be a Cop
When Jason arrives at the prison to pick up Lucia, one of the prison guards makes an interesting comment. He remarks that Jason looks familiar, asking “I seen you here before?” Jason responds with, “You might have.” It’s not much, but hints towards Jason potentially being an undercover cop, similar to the Brian O'Conner character in Fast and the Furious.

Several Nods to PlayStation
In a shot where Jason and Lucia are relaxing in their apartment, there are nods towards the PlayStation 5. Next to the TV there is a console that looks nearly identical to Sony’s console, while there is what appears to be a PlayStation 4 controller on a table in the living room. Rockstar posted on social media platform X that the “Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 was captured entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5, comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes.”

Mini-Games Galore
Throughout the trailer there are a plethora of activities that might end up being in the final release. For example, Jason can be seen lifting weights on the beach, which is an activity that appeared in GTA: San Andreas. Additionally, Brian asks Jason to collect the rent money, which might mean engaging in the real estate business.

Football is Well Represented
GTA has always had elements of the real world within the game world, and GTA VI looks to continue this trend. Dre’Quan Priest, an aspiring music mogul, can be seen sporting gear heavily inspired by two Florida-based NFL teams. He wears a football jersey with a color scheme recognizable to any Miami Dolphins fan, while his baseball hat looks to be a nod to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Heists Look to Be Back
Going on heists was a big gameplay element in GTA V, which would also go on to play a large role in GTA: Online. It appears as if heists will be back in a big way, as Jason and Lucia are seen covering their faces with sunglasses and bandanas while robbing an institution of some kind.

Hurricane Roxy
There’s a scene where Jason and Lucia are at a local bar that has a big sign hanging up mentioning Hurricane Roxy. The game likely has a dynamic weather system, which could mean a hurricane makes an appearance in some shape or form in a way that affects the story or a mission.

Upgradeable Housing
As the trailer progresses, Jason and Lucia’s pad can be seen in different states of renovation. It might be possible to make changes to the housing players choose to live in. Although it could just be something that happens in the background as more money is acquired.
