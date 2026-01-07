CATEGORIES
MSI Shows Off Stylish New Laptops And A Sleek New Handheld At CES 2026

by Zak KillianWednesday, January 07, 2026, 04:30 AM EDT
Of course, not to be left out, MSI's at CES 2026 with a pile of premium products. In this post, we're taking a short look at the three lines of laptops that MSI brought to the show as well as a new version of the Claw gaming handheld that resolves one of our biggest complaints about the original Claw 8 AI+.

msi prestige series laptops

We're fans of MSI's Prestige series laptops; we reviewed both of the most recent generations of Prestige 16 AI EVO models and found them to have extremely long battery life along with excellent performance and many "nice to haves." The new Prestige series at CES moves to a full aluminum chassis with rounded edges as well as adding pen input with a bundled MSI Nano Pen. MSI didn't share specifications with us on any of these machines, but we expect that the new models will come sporting Intel's new Panther Lake processors.

raider 16 max

MSI's Raider series comprises its top-end gaming laptops, and the Raider 16 Max certainly fits that bill. MSI calls it "the most powerful 16-inch gaming laptop on the planet", which is fair enough considering the "Cooler Boost Trinity" technology that apparently allows this little beastie to dissipate some 300W of heat between its CPU and GPU. Once again, we don't have specifications, but with 300W between CPU and GPU, you're easily looking at top-end Panther Lake, Arrow Lake, or Zen 5 CPUs, as well as the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop.

msi stealth 16 laptops

The Stealth series is MSI's lineup of ultra-thin, ultra-portable PCs, with the latest model on display at CES being just 16mm thick and weighing less than 2 kilograms (a little over 4 lbs.) MSI says that, despite the reduction in thickness versus the previous version, the new MSI Stealth 16 AI+ can supply an extra 20W of power to its GPU, improving real gaming performance. MSI also notes that despite the system's trim dimensions, it still comes with a full array of I/O, including an RJ-45 jack. Cool.

msi claw 8 ai blue

Finally, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition is the very same Claw 8 system we know and love, which we reviewed in April of last year. There's one key difference: the exterior trades the dismal greige color on the handgrips for a striking blue shade. The system's utilitarian visuals was one of our only real complaints about the machine, and in combination with the continual driver updates Lunar Lake has seen over the last year, means that the Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue edition is a sure-fire guarantee for us.

MSI's got a whole bunch of other hardware on display this CES; don't miss the 5-layer Tandem OLED monitor we covered, the Pro Max series of business productivity systems, and the absolutely minuscule MSI Cubi NUC machine that we covered this morning.
