MSI Shows Off Stylish New Laptops And A Sleek New Handheld At CES 2026
We're fans of MSI's Prestige series laptops; we reviewed both of the most recent generations of Prestige 16 AI EVO models and found them to have extremely long battery life along with excellent performance and many "nice to haves." The new Prestige series at CES moves to a full aluminum chassis with rounded edges as well as adding pen input with a bundled MSI Nano Pen. MSI didn't share specifications with us on any of these machines, but we expect that the new models will come sporting Intel's new Panther Lake processors.
The Stealth series is MSI's lineup of ultra-thin, ultra-portable PCs, with the latest model on display at CES being just 16mm thick and weighing less than 2 kilograms (a little over 4 lbs.) MSI says that, despite the reduction in thickness versus the previous version, the new MSI Stealth 16 AI+ can supply an extra 20W of power to its GPU, improving real gaming performance. MSI also notes that despite the system's trim dimensions, it still comes with a full array of I/O, including an RJ-45 jack. Cool.
Finally, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition is the very same Claw 8 system we know and love, which we reviewed in April of last year. There's one key difference: the exterior trades the dismal greige color on the handgrips for a striking blue shade. The system's utilitarian visuals was one of our only real complaints about the machine, and in combination with the continual driver updates Lunar Lake has seen over the last year, means that the Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue edition is a sure-fire guarantee for us.
MSI's got a whole bunch of other hardware on display this CES; don't miss the 5-layer Tandem OLED monitor we covered, the Pro Max series of business productivity systems, and the absolutely minuscule MSI Cubi NUC machine that we covered this morning.